Defective airbags, BMW recalls 17 models released from 2012 to 2014

Maxi recall in Europe for seventeen BMW models products between February 2012 and December 2014. The maxi call, popularized by portale Safety gate del Rapexthe Community rapid information system for non-conforming products, was necessary due to the Defective airbags Takata. And, it is said in a note, it should not be underestimated, since the risk of injury to passengers is also confirmed by the US Nhtsa (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). The Rapex writes that the problem is due to the known deterioration of Takata airbags in conditions of high humidity and temperature.

Manufacturers’ reports

Rapex is the early warning system that publishes weekly product recall bulletins that present safety issues to users. Depending on the reason for the investigation or report, action then follows, which can range from recall to destruction of products. Generally it is the manufacturers themselves – as in the case of BMW – who report the recall actions to the authorities necessary. The report on defective airbags was notified by Germany and classified as a potential risk of injury.

The problem, the note continues, has been known for some time. It is surprising that after many years there are still cars with potentially dangerous airbags on the road. The bulletin explains that “IThe airbag propellant could deteriorate over time and, if activated, a excessive internal pressure may cause the casing to burst e metal fragments could pass through the cushion causing injury to the occupants”.

