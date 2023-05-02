Defense companies settle dispute over Leopard 2 out of court

Who owns the copyrights to the Leopard 2 tank? The armaments companies Krauss Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall had argued about this. Now the companies agreed in a comparison.

DThe defense contractors Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall have settled their legal dispute over the copyrights to the Leopard 2 tank. The Munich I Regional Court canceled the oral hearing planned for the morning at short notice on Tuesday. “The parties have compared,” it said in the short message. As far as the court was concerned, the case was over. The court did not provide any information on the content of the agreement.

The Munich company KMW was the plaintiff against Rheinmetall in the case. In return for withdrawing the lawsuit, KMW apparently demanded clarification from Rheinmetall. The Düsseldorf-based group said on Tuesday morning that it would not claim any “exclusive rights” to the tank.

The Leopard 2 is a development by KMW, with Rheinmetall contributing the cannon and the fire control system, among other things. In an interview with the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”, Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger claimed intellectual property rights to the tank for his group: “Rheinmetall has the rights up to the Leopard 2A4”.

KMW then filed an action for an injunction against Rheinmetall because of “untrue allegations of fact”. Rheinmetall also attributes the development of the tank to KMW on its own website: “The Leopard 2 from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is the most powerful main battle tank in the world and at the same time the weapon system with the widest international distribution,” it says there; it is also expressly stated that the “Leopard” is a KMW brand.

In the case of out-of-court settlements, the companies in dispute very often agree on mutual silence, which is different in this case. Rheinmetall published a statement that KMW was involved in bringing about. It states that “neither Mr. Papperger nor Rheinmetall AG wanted or want to use the reprimanded statements to express that Rheinmetall AG has exclusive rights to the Leopard 2A4 main battle tank. Based on this clarification, the process could be ended by mutual agreement.”

Krauss Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall are partners on the one hand and competitors on the other. Rheinmetall presented the new Panther KF51 tank developed under its own leadership last year. However, in the development of tanks, it has always been common for significant parts to come from suppliers, as was the case with the Leopard 2, which has been in production since the late 1970s.