Defence, Fincantieri and Leonardo to 21% of European sector turnover

In 2022 the aggregate turnover of the top 30 global groups mainly specializing in defense was 432 billion euro, of which 316 billion are estimated to be generated exclusively by the same sector (+4.0% on 2021 and +10.5% on 2019), and the forecast is that in 2023 there will be a further increase in revenues estimated at 6% compared to 2022 for the increase of national budgets in response to growing geopolitical tensions. This can be read in the analysis of the Mediobanca Research Area on global industrial multinationals.

The global defense landscape is dominated by US players with a 74% share of the totalfollowed by European groups with 22% and Asian groups with 4%.

Italy, with Fincantieri and Leonardo account for 21% of European turnover and 4.7% of world turnover. Both Italian groups recorded an above-average increase in revenues in 2022: Fincantieri with +8.1% and Leonardo with +4.1%. The most significant variations were of the turkish Aselsan (+75%) ahead of the Germans Hensoldt (+15,8%) e Rheinmetall (+13,3%).

Investments up 13.2%

The increase of investments last year it was 13.2% at 12 billion euro considering all groups, while it was 4% for Fincantieri and 3.3% for the former Finmeccanica. The aggregate profitability of the big 30 is down (from 8% to 7.3% in terms of EBITDA margin) but Leonardo is above the average with 8.3% while Fincantieri recorded -0.1%. There distribution of dividends increased by 5.2% on 2021, with 81% of the total absorbed by the shareholders of the US groups.

The 30 defense multinationals have employed over 1.3 million people in 2022 (+0.4% on 2019), of which 69% belong to the stars and stripes groups, according to the study.

The defense sector is worth 0.8% of world stock exchanges

A fine 2022 la capitalization of defense multinationals stands at 736 billion euros, equal to 0.8% of the total value of world stock exchanges (0.5% at the end of 2021). On average, capitalization is four times higher than equity, with the Italian companies among the least valued by the Stock Exchange: Fincantieri shares 1.5 times the equity and Leonardo 0.6 times.