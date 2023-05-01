Home » Defensive stocks: UBS bets on these 40 pre-recession stocks
UBS believes defensive stocks can continue to outperform.
THOMAS LOHNES/DDP/AFP/Getty Images

Weaker economic growth will help defensive stocks continue to outperform cyclical stocks, according to UBS.

In fact, UBS analysts think economically sensitive stocks will struggle even more.

Here are 40 cheap stocks UBS says will do well in a recession.

As the US economy moves further into recession, UBS believes investors should stick to defensive stocks.

According to a report from late April, economic growth stagnated in the first quarter of 2023 at just 1.1 percent in the first quarter. It was well below the consensus estimate of 1.9 percent and even missed the 1.5 percent estimate by UBS economists, who expect an economic downturn later in the year.

Equities have remained undeterred by weak GDP growth, just as they have not been weighed down by recession fears of late. The S&P 500 rose in April and is 8 percent above its mid-March lows.

Beneath the surface, however, UBS sees a worrying sign that many in the markets are missing: Economically sensitive stocks are dramatically underperforming their recession-resistant peers.

Cyclical stocks tend to fall in weaker markets relative to defensive stocks.

Cyclical stocks tend to fall in weaker markets relative to defensive stocks.
Bloomberg, UBS

Expert: Defensive stocks historically well ahead of cyclical stocks in a bear market

In a bear market that precedes a recession, cyclicals have historically underperformed defensive stocks by 22 percent peak to bottom, Sean Simonds, an associate strategist at UBS, wrote in an April 28 note. After stocks have peaked, investors are rushing to re-evaluate companies based on their reliance on economic growth.

Since peaking in early February, cyclical companies are down about 18.5 percent relative to defensive stocks, Simonds said. Although this suggests that most of the pain has already been priced in, the strategist and his colleagues think trading can continue for two main reasons.

First, two UBS indicators suggest that cyclical stocks may have far underperformed defensive stocks recently, despite how poorly they have performed.

