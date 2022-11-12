The path of reducing the Italian deficit will stop and the boom in BTP rates in a context of slower growth of Italy’s GDP, it will drive up interest spending on debt. This is what he foresees the European Commission, which today published its new economic projections of the euro area in the note “Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast”.

Brussels writes of estimate a stop in the path of reducing the GDP deficit – which was also supported by economic growth – and, consequently, a slowdown in the reduction of public debt “in 2024”, an eternal thorn in Italy’s side.

In particular, “the government deficit should fall from 7.2% of GDP in 2021 to 5.1% in 2022 ″. Trend therefore in descent.

The EU recalls that “the budget law of 2022 (baked by the Draghi government) it already contained measures that would have increased the deficit, including further reducing the tax wedge on labor. In addition, the government has adopted several fiscal stimulus packages since the beginning of the year, mainly to mitigate the social and economic impact of higher energy prices (#caroenergia #carobollette problem triggered by the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed against Vladimir Putin’s Russia) ”.

To be precise, “the total cost of the temporary support measures given in response to high energy prices is estimated at 2.6% of GDP in 2022, net of tax revenues deriving from taxes on the extra-profits of energy companies. Positive income e reductions in some appropriations they help to offset the costs of support measures against expensive energy ”.



“Nn the complex – reads the EU outlook dedicated to Italy – primary expenditure should decrease (in 2022), following the withdrawal of fiscal measures linked to the pandemic and the significant reduction in public investments, mainly due to delays in projects financial from the RRF (Recovery and Resilience Facility).

“On the other side – reads in the new forecasts of the European Commission – interest expenses on debt are expected to grow to 4% of GDP from 3.6% in 2021, due to the higher yields of BTPs (focus therefore on the BTP-Bund spread). This forecast also assumes that the renewal of most civil servant pay contracts for the period 2019-2021 will increase wage costs in 2022. In the absence of a budget law for 2023 (on which the Meloni government is working), the GDP deficit is expected to fall to 3.6% of GDP in 2023, with the decline in primary expenditure and the withdrawal of support measures launched against expensive energy. However, this reduction will be partially offset by higher pension expenses due to the indexation to inflation and the increase in investments “.

Furthermore, “the rates of bonds (therefore of BTPs) will probably continue to put debt financing costs under pressure, with interest costs that should remain stable at 4% of GDP “.

The Commission thus estimates an increase of Italy’s GDP deficit at 4.2% in 2024in the wake of an increase in “Current taxes at a slower pace than nominal GDP growth, against higher pension expenditures.”

Yet, “interest expenses should rise further to 4.1% of GDP ”.

The European Commission has also pitted the new estimates on Italy’s debt-GDP expected to decline from 150.3% in 2021 to 144.6% in 2022, thanks to economic growth and the favorable impact of stock-flow adjustments. The debt-GDP should then drop slightly to 142.6% in 2024 ″.

The projections, underlined Brussels, “they are based on the assumption of unchanged policiesas the political elections at the end of September and the subsequent formation of the new government (Meloni) delayed the adoption of the budget plans for 2023 ″.

As regards Italy’s GDP, the EU Commission underlined in the note issued today (Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast), that “the shock in energy prices and the worsening of the external outlook are factors destined to have an impact and push the Italian economy into a phase of contraction this winter “. This leads to say that, “Thanks to the solid growth reported in the first three quarters of the year, GDP growth on a real basis is expected at a rate of 3.8% in 2022, before slowing down to a pace of + 0.3% in 2023 and recovering 1.1% in 2024 “.

The inflation rate in Italy is expected to jump to 8.7% in 2022 and to moderate the pace, falling to 2.3% by 2024. Compared to the previous outlook, the European Commission has improved the outlook for 2022 GDP to growth of 3, 8% compared to the previous expansion expected at the rate of 2.9% on an annual basis, but has revised the forecasts on GDP for 2023 significantly downwards, from + 0.9% to + 0.3%. The new outlook also states that the EU Commission estimates an unemployment rate in Italy down to 8.3% in 2022 and up to 8.7% in 2023, before slowing to 8.5% in 2024.