Deflation: China faces a dangerous downward spiral of falling prices

China‘s economy has slipped into deflation, a period of generally falling prices.

What initially sounds positive is economically extremely dangerous. Because behind it lies a weakness in the second largest economy in the world, which could intensify into a real crisis.

That would also have serious consequences for Germany. Here are the backgrounds.

The Chinese economy has slipped into deflation, a period of generally falling prices. In July, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year, the Beijing Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Prices had already stagnated in June after rising slightly by 0.2 percent in May. Deflation is a threat in China, which is being shaken by an economic slump. Should the world‘s second largest economy fall into a real crisis, it would affect the entire global economy – including Germany.

Deflation is the opposite of inflation and refers to the fall in the general price level. Most economists consider prolonged deflation to be more dangerous for an economy than slightly rising prices. Deflation can trigger a downward spiral in which economic activity comes to a standstill. To put it simply: If everyone expects prices to fall, everyone will wait with their purchases until prices fall further. Consumption, profits and investments collapse. Insolvencies, falling wages and salaries and unemployment are the consequences.

The great global economic crisis in the 1930s is an example of deflation. As a lesson from this crisis, which also had political consequences, the central banks tried to prevent deflation with extremely low interest rates after the 2008 financial crisis and during the Corona crisis.

China‘s economy had been growing rapidly for decades since the country opened up. At least since the Corona crisis, the communist-authoritarian country has been struggling with many problems. A gigantic bubble has burst on the real estate market. Domestic demand is weak. Youth unemployment is extremely high. At the same time, the population is aging rapidly as a result of the long one-child policy and even shrank for the first time last year.

An end to deflation is currently not in sight. Producer prices were in the red in July for the tenth month in a row. They fell in July by 4.4 percent compared to the previous year. It is the first time since November 2020 during the Corona period that both consumer and producer prices have fallen in China.

Due to its size and its long period of strong growth, China has become a dominant economy. With the USA, China is Germany’s most important trading partner outside the European Union. China accounts for around However, German exports to China have been declining for months. This is also slowing down economic growth in Germany and is one reason why the German economy is not emerging from the recession. At the same time, China is a very important sales market for German companies. They therefore also invest large sums in their own plants in China.

With material from dpa.

