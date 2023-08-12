Deflation: China’s economy is in serious trouble

China‘s economy has not recovered from the pandemic as expected and is now facing a number of obstacles. Kevin Frayer/Stringer

China‘s post-pandemic recovery has failed to materialize and the country faces mounting economic obstacles.

Beijing is grappling with falling trade and foreign investment, a shaky real estate market and deflation.

Experts say most of China‘s troubles are self-inflicted and warn policy needs to change to boost confidence.

The second largest economy in the world is not growing, producing and trading as much as usual.

The pandemic rebound expected by China and the rest of the world has not yet materialized, and official data suggests there is still a long way to go before the economy bounces back.

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday that consumer prices fell for the first time in two years in July, falling 0.3 percent, just slightly above the median estimate of 0.4 percent.

The People’s Bank of China is now facing the opposite problem as the Federal Reserve, which has maintained monetary tightening for the past 18 months in an attempt to curb price increases. Deflation – the downward trend in prices across the economy – is a particularly dangerous development for China, which has become heavily indebted.

“Deflation means the real value of debt is going up,” David Dollar, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute’s China Center, told Insider. “We know high inflation is bad, but it helps manage debt burdens over time. Deflation does the opposite.”

Bloomberg estimates the total debt of private households, companies and the state at around 282 percent of annual economic output.

The latest numbers add to concerns about what growth might look like for the rest of the year, and JPMorgan strategists warned that China risks experiencing 1990s-style ‘Japanization’ if policymakers don’t focus on the real estate market, financial… imbalances and demographic aging.

According to the Financial Times, officials in Beijing have urged experts not to portray the data unfavorably and asked economists to “interpret bad news in a positive light.”

The numbers make this difficult:

Year-to-date, China‘s exports are down 5 percent year-on-year, while imports are down 7.6 percent Manufacturing is down for four straight months Exports fell 14.5 percent in July, the sharpest in three years no more.

“Prior to the pandemic, China was growing at about 6 percent and now it’s struggling to recover,” Dollar said. “Consumption hasn’t really recovered after the pandemic shutdown. The main demand-side components of GDP – consumption, investment, net exports – are all facing serious problems right now.

politicization of the economy

China‘s western trading partners, led by the USA, are increasingly turning away. Global demand for Chinese goods has cooled, even as Russia expands trade with Asia amid its war in Ukraine.

The US Census Bureau reported that Chinese exports to the US fell 23.7 percent in June to hit a six-month low of $42.7 billion. This reflects both the Biden administration’s “de-risking” efforts and a general slowdown in spending as central banks around the world hike interest rates.

Since the pandemic, the trend towards nearshoring has also increased. For example, Mexico has become the US’s new largest trading partner, overtaking China with $263 billion in bilateral trade in the first four months of the year.

Dexter Roberts, author of The Myth of Chinese Capitalism and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told Insider that much of Beijing’s troubles stem from the politicization of the economy.

Involving Communist Party members in business and favoring state-owned companies has slowed domestic productivity, scared off the private sector and made the country less attractive to foreign investment.

“Many companies now feel that China is not the market of the future,” Roberts said.

As a result, foreign investment in China fell to a 25-year low in the second quarter.

A shaky real estate market

Most of China‘s economic problems are directly related to its real estate market.

In 2009 and 2012, China avoided deflation in the wake of the global financial crisis, but today’s real estate market complicates the current struggle for politicians.

Notwithstanding recent price declines, property values ​​have risen dramatically since 2009 and fiscal stimulus may not be having the same impact as it once did. China has allowed developers to build too much, and now the inventory glut has crippled major developers.

Last week, Country Garden Holdings — once China‘s top developer by revenue — failed to make coupon payments on its multimillion-dollar bonds and expects huge losses for the first half of the year.

Similarly, Chinese property developer Evergrande, which made headlines in 2021 with a massive debt default, posted a two-year loss of $81 billion in July.

The real estate sector accounts for about a fifth of China‘s economy, and sector headwinds include high levels of debt and weak demand from homebuyers. According to a study by the Beike Research Institute, the volume of real estate transactions in 330 cities in China fell 19.2 percent year on year in June, and the values ​​fell by 23.4 percent.

The slump helps explain China‘s weak second-quarter GDP, which came in lower-than-expected at 6.3 percent.

“Real estate prices are going down, so people aren’t buying,” Roberts said. “A large chunk of people’s wealth is tied up in the real estate sector and when they see values ​​going down, they decide to save for the future and not spend. Without this confidence, the Chinese government will not be able to stimulate the real estate sector

The long tail of China’s one-child policy

Even if Beijing somehow got its other problems under control, years of a one-child policy could cripple the Chinese economy for decades to come.

In 2022, the population shrank for the first time since 1961, and the country will lose nearly half its population by 2100, according to data from consultancy Terry Group.

But it’s not just population decline that’s weakening China. It’s the growing proportion of older people.

In 1990, 5 percent of Chinese were 65 or older. Today it’s 14 percent, and by 2050 that could rise to 30 percent, according to the Terry Group. According to their estimates, China could lose an average of seven million working-age adults each year through the next decade.

Already, working-age couples have to support their aging parents, the cost of raising children is rising, and confidence in the economy is low.

For China to stand a chance of improving demographic conditions, experts say Beijing must scrap its long-standing household registration system. These policies, dating back to the 1950s, make rural-urban migration unfavorable and difficult by tying welfare benefits to place of birth.

Roughly a quarter of China‘s population works in agriculture — well above the 3 percent in the US — and that brings with it its own productivity constraints.

“I’m skeptical they will, but if Beijing abolishes household registration, that would mean a large chunk of the Chinese population, treated as second-class citizens, would start spending more, more confident about the future and increase productivity throughout the economy,” Roberts said.

A rocky decade lies ahead of us

China‘s long list of problems suggests a rocky decade lies ahead.

From an unstable, indebted real estate market to anti-corporate policies and demographic woes, Beijing has a lot to contend with if it is to regain the growth of past decades.

Geopolitical hurdles with the US, Russia and other trading partners are another concern for President Xi Jinping, but experts say the focus should be on domestic issues.

In dollar terms, he expects China to grow 5 percent this year, as forecast by Beijing, but without fiscal or demographic reforms, growth could be closer to 3 percent over the next decade.

