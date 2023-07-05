Deindustrialization: Germany is experiencing its creeping erosion

When Jens Spahn wants to speak about the economy on a Wednesday morning in June, less than ten journalists come to the Reichstag. The music is playing somewhere else in political Berlin: the night before, the traffic light parties once again announced an alleged breakthrough in their dispute over the heating law. Who cares about the economic policy program of the CDU that the former health minister wants to talk about?

Spahn describes a “very, very difficult economic situation”: Germany is on the way to becoming the “sick man of Europe” again. It has been almost a quarter of a century since the British magazine The Economist called the country that.

That was before the Hartz reforms, Gerhard Schröder had just become chancellor, and the number of unemployed was well over four million. Is it supposed to be that bad for the country’s economy again? In any case, the journalists are more interested in their questions about gas heating systems and heat pumps.

Germany is in a crisis that is different from previous ones, a hidden one that is much easier to bury your head in the sand. Sure, the economy hardly grew during the Corona and energy war years, and high inflation is eating away at purchasing power. But that will change again. Or?

“The challenge is that this will be seen on the labor market – if at all – with a very long delay,” says Spahn. “That makes it much more difficult, also in political communication, to create awareness and awareness that location decisions against Germany are being made every day.”

Many warners

Spahn is by no means the only one to warn of at least creeping deindustrialization. The series of admonishers ranges from the Federation of German Industries to Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

But the warnings don’t really seem to go down well with voters. True to the motto: It won’t be that bad. After all, there are still a lot of jobs that cannot be filled.

“The economic crisis, the dramatic extent of which is currently being shown to us daily by new figures and statistics, is different from many previous crises,” says Hildegard Müller, President of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), WELT. “The typical increase in unemployment figures, which was previously considered a wake-up call and crisis indicator, is not occurring.” This is due to the lack of skilled workers, which has so far ensured that the relocation of production has not yet had a visible impact on the labor market.

The VDA has just conducted a survey among German automotive suppliers. The result is shocking: Not a single company wants to increase its investments in Germany, more than every fourth company (27 percent) says they are planning to shift investments abroad. And that in Germany’s key industry.

“While we are leaders in research and development, the implementation of innovations, including the establishment of corresponding jobs, is increasingly taking place in other European countries or in the USA,” says Müller. “In plain language, this means that the crisis is not only continuing and taking root, but is also leaving behind long-term and lasting consequences that only gradually become apparent and tangible.”

Former EU-Kommissar Oettinger

Politicians are therefore called upon to “recognize the seriousness of the situation and to take countermeasures with all their might,” she demands. “We are threatened with creeping erosion, with significant consequences for employment, growth and prosperity in Germany.” The federal government must therefore finally take concrete measures to restore the competitiveness of the location.

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and the head of the Federal Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles, have so far described the labor market as either “robust” or “stable”. Nahles spoke of caution when presenting the new employment data on Friday. The number of unemployed in Germany rose by 11,000 to 2.555 million in June compared to May.

Unemployment rate remains low

Unusual for this time of year. Nevertheless, their communication, as well as Heil’s, differs significantly from the doom and gloom warnings that can be heard from the economy. The unemployment rate is unchanged at 5.5 percent and does not really want to fit in with the crisis scenarios. So are the warnings exaggerated? Is it just the usual lobby rattle?

The economists at the Ifo Institute even expect an increase in the number of people in work. “In 2024 Germany will reach the zenith of the number of people available for the labor market,” says Sebastian Link, who researches for the institute. “From then on, more employees will retire than will follow through offspring and migration.”

The economy and the unemployment rate are increasingly decoupling in this country, says Link. “With the demographics of the 1980s and 1990s, the slump in the labor market would have been much harder. Unemployment of ten percent and more will no longer exist today.”

Demographic change was already noticeable during the Corona crisis. The peak unemployment rate at the time was 6.5 percent. For comparison: At the end of the 1990s, unemployment reached its previous high of more than twelve percent at times.

Today, however, the risk of becoming unemployed in the long term is rather low despite the crisis, as Enzo Weber from the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) explains. Anyone who loses or quits their job can still find a new job faster than before – especially since companies are actually hoarding qualified employees instead of reacting reflexively with job cuts as in previous crises. And: By 2035, the job market threatens to lose another seven million people, so the gap could get even bigger.

So one could ask where the problem lies when jobs migrate abroad that cannot be filled in Germany anyway. But in the industry there is a fear of the “slip track effect”: If you don’t prevent migration now, you won’t be able to stop it later. Germany is no longer growing, is being left behind, and at some point that will also affect the job market.

Figures from the European statistical agency Eurostat leave no doubt that this development has already begun. It compares how industrial production has developed in European countries in recent years. 2015 serves as the base year; at the beginning of the Corona crisis, production collapsed everywhere and was well below this level.

But while the values ​​in the rest of the EU recovered quickly and are now on average eight percent above the level of 2015, Germany is falling behind. Industrial production is still almost six percent below the value of 2015. Value creation is now taking place elsewhere.

Source: Infographic WORLD

The current labor shortage is making this growth crisis even worse: In April this year, 42 percent of companies reported that their business activities were being hampered by a lack of staff, according to the current skilled labor barometer from the Ifo Institute and the KfW development bank.

“Even if the proportion has decreased due to the economic slowdown, the situation remains the same: in historical comparison, the shortage of skilled workers is still holding back a large part of the economy in Germany,” says Fritzi Köhler-Geib, Chief Economist at KfW.

Added value is lost

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) has put the exact figures into practice: because almost two million jobs will probably remain vacant in 2023, Germany will lose almost 100 billion euros in added value. But in some areas there are already signs of a trend reversal: “In industry in particular, the burgeoning pessimism is reflected in cautious personnel planning,” says Klaus Wohlrabe from the Ifo Institute.

The forecasts remain paradoxical: According to the IAB, for example, the unemployment rate will increase by 0.1 percent in the current year. But at the same time, employment should increase by 0.9 percent due to the high demand for labor – to a new record high. The best conditions to leave your head in the sand a little longer.

