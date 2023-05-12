Deindustrialization: Hardly any new investments from abroad

DThis number is likely to further fuel the debate about the dreaded deindustrialization of Germany: In 2022, the number of foreign direct investments in Germany fell to its lowest level since 2013. In total, investors from abroad only tackled 832 investment projects in Europe’s largest economy last year.

Compared to the previous year, the minus is relatively small, but 2021 was already a weak year. Besides that the number of major investments announced in Germany has been steadily declining for yearsin 2017 a high was reached with 1124 projects.

The figures come from the report “Location Germany 2023. Foreign direct investments in Germany and Europe”, which the consulting company EY has now presented. Direct investments include, for example, the construction of a new factory or a development center, while mergers and acquisitions or pure financial investments on the capital market are not taken into account.

Europe as a whole did not fare particularly well when it came to FDI. “The level is still lower than in the pre-pandemic year 2019 and well below the record year 2017,” says the study. However, by no means all European countries are showing a decline.

According to the EY evaluation, France was able to report 1,259 new projects last year, three percent more than in 2021. Our neighboring country thus accounted for 21 percent of all projects in Europe. Great Britain follows in second place with a share of 16 percent. Only then comes Germany with 14 percent.

“The result is likely against the background of the war in Ukraine, the effects on Germany and the Concerns about an energy crisis to be interpreted,” write the consultants. In 2022, the economy in Germany was weaker than elsewhere.

One reason: Germany, with its relatively high proportion of industry, suffered like no other major economy from the rising prices for gas and electricity. From a German perspective, 2022 must be seen as a setback, especially because economists had actually expected a completely different development.

As a result of Corona and disrupted supply chains worldwide, foreign direct investments in Germany fell by ten percent in 2021. In general, a strong recovery had been expected for 2022 after the end of the pandemic. The fact that there was no recovery raises doubts about the future viability of Germany as a business location.

Germany’s weaknesses are becoming more and more serious

The sharp drop in orders received by German industry in the fall fits in with this. According to the Institute of German Economics (IW), the weaknesses of Germany as a business location have worsened since 2013. However, Germany has also fallen behind because other countries have improved: “A lack of improvement is equivalent to reduced opportunities for future growth,” according to the institute’s assessment.

Energy prices are a frequently complained about problem that the traffic light government is currently discussing. “German industry is groaning under high electricity costs,” according to an assessment by IW boss Michael Hüther. According to his calculations, companies in Germany paid an average of around 25 cents for a kilowatt hour of electricity in the second half of 2022.

This is above the EU average and is about three and a half times as much as in the USA: “In international competition, German industry is at risk of being crushed,” warns Hüther.

While Europe’s largest economy made no progress in 2022, some countries benefited from regionalization of supply chains and relatively low costs. The experts use the term “relocation dynamics”.

Economists also see a glimmer of hope

Poland made the biggest leap in projects with a plus of 30 percent, followed by Portugal with plus 24 percent and Turkey with plus 22 percent. Ireland also increased significantly. It probably benefited from the weakness of Great Britain. The UK had the worst record of any major economy in 2022. The number of projects shrank by six percent.

However, the economists want to see a faint glimmer of hope at least for the further course of the year. “The situation is significantly different this year: In the favor of investors, the Location Germany grow strongly,” the EY experts put it with a view to a survey of investors.

If the mood translates into real projects, France will remain at roughly the same level as the previous year in terms of direct investments in 2023, Great Britain will continue to fall behind, and Germany has a chance of climbing back to first place.

However, whether this will actually happen depends on many imponderables, not least on energy prices. First of all, the worries and de-industrialization of Germany have received new nourishment.

