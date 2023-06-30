Del Real Transportation Company Causes Damage to Homes in Juarez City

Cargo Truck Damages Homes in Juarez City

Juarez City residents, Jorge and Soledad, woke up to a startling noise in the early hours of the morning when a cargo truck from the Del Real transportation company knocked down electrical socket outlets leading to their homes on Ignacio Mejía street. The incident, which occurred around 2:20 a.m., caused significant damage to the nearby installations of the Federal Electricity Commission.

Upon inspection, Jorge and Soledad discovered that a white trailer adorned with the company’s logo had passed through the street. Due to the low height of the cables in the area, the truck accidentally pulled and knocked down the entire electrical installation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The truck driver immediately exited the vehicle, offering his details and promising that the insurance company would be contacted to address the damages. Unfortunately, only Jorge’s house was left without electricity, leaving both residents eagerly awaiting the arrival of the insurer’s professionals.

In the aftermath of the incident, some cables were left hanging about a meter above the pavement, posing a potential danger to passing vehicles. Recognizing the importance of public safety, an electrician who happened to be working nearby took it upon himself to secure the area. He tied the cables with clothes and a red ribbon, creating a visible sign to alert motorists and prevent any accidents.

Local authorities have been informed of the incident and are monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, the affected residents are hoping for a swift response from the insurance company to rectify the damage caused by the cargo truck.

This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the need for caution and vigilance when operating heavy vehicles near residential areas. The residents of Ignacio Mejía street are urging drivers to be more mindful of the surroundings to prevent similar accidents in the future.

As investigations continue, it remains to be seen whether the Del Real transportation company will take responsibility for the incident and provide adequate compensation for the affected residents.

