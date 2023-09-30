Home » Del Vecchio, the tax authorities’ eyes on inheritance. EssiLux in France’s sights
The tax agencies of Italy and France control the Del Vecchio galaxy, EssiLux under the control of Paris?

Between Mediobanca and Generali, EssiLux and the rest of the Del Vecchio empire, the shadow of the tax authorities appears, setting its sights on the tensions over Leonardo’s legacy. Il Giornale claims this today, recalling that “a good year after his death, the eight heirs, to whom a wealth estimated at around 4 billion each is destined, have not yet closed the will and, indeed, are tearing themselves apart with ongoing arguments through the press, probably unaware that in this way they risk crumbling the extraordinary wealth accumulated by the founder in 60 years of entrepreneurial successes”.

According to the newspaper, the tax agencies of Italy and France have recently started investigations into the galaxy of properties, with one spotlight in particular on Del Vecchio’s last residence in the hypothesis that it was not Monte Carlo as has always been thought, but Beaulieu-Sur-Mer, in the land of France. “If this were ever proven, it would be a catastrophe for the heirs capable of dragging them into the maelstrom EssiLux itself, which due to the significant inheritance taxes (in France for some assets it reaches 60%) would inevitably end up under the control of Paris”warns the newspaper.

As for EssiLux, “in Paris there are those who would like to return to the command deck” warns Il Giornale. “Leonardo Del Vecchio knew all this well, and this is why he ensured that the handful of managers with whom he had consolidated the empire (in addition to Milleri, Romolo Bardin and Mario Notari) were immovable at the helm of Delfin: the their removal is in fact only possible with the unanimous vote of the eight heirs. Well, this stability is now being seriously undermined”.

