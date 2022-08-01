In Leonardo Del Vecchio’s will, the names of Francesco Milleri, president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica as well as president of Delfin, and Romolo Bardin, CEO of the Luxembourg safe appear among the heirs. The former entrepreneur left behind 2.15 million EssilorLuxottica shares (almost 0.5% of the capital) which are worth around 340 million euros at current stock market values, and the second 22,000 shares, equal to 3.5 million EUR. The documents examined by ANSA then confirm the assignment in eight equal parts of the capital of Delfin to the sons and wife of Del Vecchio, Nicoletta Zampillo.

In detail, Del Vecchio dictates his will in his will and first of all leaves «the entire shareholding which I held in full ownership in the company Frangipiani Limited, based in 11 Old Parham Road, St. John’s – Antigua West Indies, owner of our villa in Antigua, whose other partner is my wife Nicoletta ». He then assigns to Zampillo «the right to obtain, directly or indirectly, with charges and expenses borne by the inheritance, the ownership of the building in Rome, Lungotevere Marzio n. 14 and Via Monte Brianzo n. 16, currently owned by the company Partimmo srl, wholly owned by Delfin, with the burden of allowing my daughter Marisa, during her lifetime, the free use of the apartment she currently occupies in that building ». Among the properties bequeathed to his wife there is also “the right to obtain, directly or indirectly, at the expense and expense of the inheritance, the ownership of the Villa La Leonina in Beaulieu-Sur-Mer, currently owned by the company Partimmo srl, wholly owned by Delfin ». Finally «the furnishings, art objects and movable property in general, which are contained in our marital home, in Milan, Piazza San Fedele n. 2, as well as in the House of Beaulieu, in the House of Antigua and, limited to the part we use, in the House of Rome ».