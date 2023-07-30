Delays, missing beds, dirty toilets: night trains in a crisis

Delays, missing sleeping cars, dirty toilets: the night trains to Switzerland are in crisis

They often run unpunctually, there are no cars and the cleanliness leaves a lot to be desired: night trains are advertised as a climate-friendly alternative, but many passengers are annoyed after traveling with them. The railways promise improvement – and present culprits.

The night trains are popular – but their operation is not stable.

Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

The ideal case of the night train looks like this: In the evening, passengers board the train in the city center, move into a comfortable compartment with a bed, and when they wake up the next morning to a fresh breakfast, there is still time to pack before the train leaves on time arrives at the destination station. The trip is not only climate-friendly, it also saves a hotel night. Only: Traveling on night trains currently doesn’t have much in common with the ideal case.

