Delfin closes the first year without Del Vecchio with profits growing to 650 million

MILAN Delfin’s assembly closes the first financial statements after the disappearance of Leonardo Del Vecchio with asset values ​​rising to $29 billion, e dividends increasing to 720 million. The flow of coupons is from the industrial companies, or rather the optics giant EssilorLuxottica (32.2% owned) and real estate Covivio (27.2%), and financial holdings including General (9,8%), Mediobanca (19,2%) e Unicredit (1.9%), is in fact growing, and is expected in further increase to 860 millions in the current year.

Luxembourg company chaired by Francesco Milleri in fact, it closed the year with 650 million, 70% more compared to FY 2021. 5% of profits, i.e 32 millionwill be allocated as per the statute at the Foundation dedicated to the entrepreneur who passed away on 27 June, who supports solidarity projects in the field of scientific research, education and public health.

“The results recorded last year make us extremely satisfied– he explains in a note Miller, president of Delfin, and also president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica -It’s the best way to celebrate our founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, one year after his death. The thought of him and the Vision of him are and will remain in Delfin’s soul ”. The prospects for the current year also remain positive. “All the main investee companies have contributed positively to this performance – concludes Milleri – we are confident that the trend in continuous improvement can be confirmed also in 2023”.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

