Delfin: dividends of over €860 million thanks to EssilorLuxottica and other investments

The Del Vecchio family holding company, Delfin, expects to receive more than €860 million in dividends this year from its investments, up 20% from 2022.

Delfin’s assembly approved the 2022 financial statements which “highlighted the best performance ever of the holding company”.

The net value of assets under the control of the holding company has risen to approximately €29 billion, 50% more than since the founding of EssilorLuxottica in 2018.

Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica and successor of Leonardo Del Vecchio at the helm of Delfin, said: “We are confident that the positive trend can continue in 2023”.

In addition to the 32% stake in EssilorLuxottica, resulting from the merger between Luxottica and the French lens maker Essilor, Delfin holds stakes in Mediobanca, Assicurazioni Generali and UniCredit, as well as the real estate company Covivio.

