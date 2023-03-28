The Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia makes it clear that Section 17 (6c) No. 5 of the Pharmacy Operating Regulations applies in the event of supply bottlenecks for urgently needed medicines. Pharmacies are therefore allowed to sell medicinal products (with the exception of narcotics) as well as prescription and off-the-shelf medicinal products (but no active ingredients) to other pharmacies without the intention of making a profit, even if they do not belong to the same branch network. Deliveries and goods receipts must be fully documented with batch designations.

