Delivery driver: I refuse 75 percent of the orders

Jack delivers food for DoorDash and Uber Eats 10 hours a week. The 22-year-old says he doesn’t take low-tipping jobs and that affluent areas tip more. He says customers should tip for “the first class service they are given.”

If you don’t leave a tip – and a good one at that – don’t expect Jack to pick up your food order.

The 22-year-old from Philadelphia works about 10 hours a week at his “weekend side job,” he told Business Insider. He delivers food on his bike, mostly for DoorDash and Uber Eats. Jack, whose last name is known to Business Insider but wishes to remain anonymous, shares his delivery experience with his 148,000 TikTok followers — though he never shows his face on camera.

When Jack logs into his delivery apps, he says he chooses whether to accept or decline a series of incoming orders. He said his decision was based on how much each delivery would cost and how long it would take. DoorDash and Uber Eats offers include a base fee that depends in part on the distance of the delivery, occasional incentive fees to lure drivers, and an eventual tip that the customer pays up front.

The average base payment at Jack is between $2 and $2.50, according to shipping documents provided to Business Insider. Some basic payments were up to $4.50. If a delivery quote is only $2, or $2.50 (about $1.81 to $2.26), it means the customer did not tip in advance.

DoorDash and Uber Eats customers can also tip after delivery. But Jack said he didn’t want to wait to see if he wasted his time. Because of this, he typically only takes orders with the highest payments — which often also means the biggest upfront tips — and refuses about 75 percent of the orders he receives.

“I’m not doing this to play. I do it to make money,” he said. “So I’m not really interested in playing the game: ‘Oh, maybe I’ll make that person’s delivery for a guaranteed $2.50. Maybe it’s more.’ I don’t play this game. And most people don’t like to play this game. This results in their order not being picked up or it takes a while for them to get their food.”

Most orders he sees come with a tip, Jack said. It’s generally between $3 and $7, according to documents seen by Business Insider. Both DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers keep 100 percent of their tips.

“I think people should tip for the first class service they’re given,” he said.

Jack isn’t the only gigworker wanting more tips. While many delivery drivers said they benefited from higher tips early in the pandemic, some customers have cut back since then, reports die New York Times.

Of the more than 3,800 comments in the first 48 hours after the article was published, most disagreed with the idea that drivers should be given the same tips as waiters in restaurants, while others said they shouldn’t be responsible for tipping these workers pay a living wage.

Alix Anfang, an Uber spokeswoman, told Business Insider that tipping has increased since 2020.

“For trips, the frequency of tips and the average tip per trip have roughly doubled in the last two years,” says Beginning. “Food delivery has always had a high tip rate, but the average tip for a delivery has increased even further, by about 20 percent.”

A DoorDash spokesperson told Business Insider that the vast majority of DoorDash customers tip, and that drivers make an average of $25 an hour while delivering. Although drivers are allowed to pass on orders, the spokesman said, the company’s data shows that drivers who take more orders — rather than waiting for those with the highest tips — tend to earn more.

