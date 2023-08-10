Delivery Hero: Success or Disaster?

The Berlin delivery service reports two breakthroughs: an important business area is profitable for the first time, as is the group itself. However, the calculations behind the report from the former Dax group are very idiosyncratic.

How big the tasks are that a group boss faces can be seen from what he celebrates as a success. For Niklas Östberg, head of the former Dax group Delivery Hero, one of these success stories on Wednesday is: Business with the rapid delivery of supermarket items by moped and bicycle was profitable for the first time in the first half of 2023. It’s about a business model like the competitors Flink and Gorillas have established in Germany.

The catch: The breakthrough only comes about because Östberg calculates the costs for delivery, for storage, for logistics and for advertising campaigns. In short: this future business, which is so important for the group, only accounts for the expenses for the goods themselves. Delivery, rental costs, storage – the group pays for all of this out of its own pocket.

What would be a disaster for any established retailer is a success for Delivery Hero: “That makes me extremely proud,” said Östberg in an analyst call on Wednesday afternoon.

Delivery Hero is a special case on the German stock market. It is the only company that has ever been included in the leading index Dax was without ever making money in its history. For a decade, Delivery Hero saw itself as a start-up that could accept large start-up losses in order to stake its claims worldwide.

The core business of the group founded twelve years ago by the Swede Östberg in Berlin is the delivery of restaurant orders. In Germany, for example, the company, which was financed with a lot of venture capital, built up the Lieferando brand, which has since been sold. Thanks to many acquisitions, Delivery Hero is a genuine global corporation that is particularly well represented in Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East. Delivery Hero has been on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and was in the Dax from 2020 to summer 2022.

Thousands of own delivery shops, but high losses

In recent years of low interest rates and euphoria, the Berlin-based group has driven growth at almost any price to the applause of investors. The delivery of pizzas and curries from independent restaurants, the traditional business model of Delivery Hero, was no longer sufficient for Östberg a few years ago.

His group quickly opened more than 1,000 of its own delivery shops, from which couriers deliver supermarket items to the neighborhood within half an hour. The downside of the pace were high losses, which Delivery Hero was only able to cover through multiple capital increases, i.e. the issue of new shares.

At least since the turnaround in interest rates, such actions on the stock exchange can no longer be communicated. From the end of 2021, the stock market price collapsed from 128 euros to lows of up to 29 euros. Östberg was publicly contrite and decreed a new goal: Delivery Hero should finally become profitable.

In the first half of 2023 he achieved this for the group – but again only with major adjustments. After all, Östberg has to calculate fewer costs for the entire group than with his supermarket model in order to get the message of success.

He uses the established key figure Ebitda – that is the operating profit before capital costs and depreciation, in the case of Delivery Hero also adjusted for one-off effects. Arithmetically, an Ebitda profit of 9.3 million euros comes about with half-year sales of five billion euros. 2023 should be the first Ebitda-profitable year in the company’s history.

In truth, Delivery Hero is still burning money – which can be seen from the negative free cash flow. That should only change in the course of the year. After all, the cash reserve is large: 1.9 billion euros are still in the till. That’s half a billion less than at the beginning of the year, plus a credit line of half a billion euros. However, some convertible bonds will mature between 2024 and 2030.

The group did not publish how much of a loss Delivery Hero made in the first half of the year. In any case, in 2022 as a whole it was a lousy three billion euros with a turnover of 8.6 billion euros.

The stock exchange honored on Wednesday that Östberg is keeping its revised promises with the half-year figures. The battered share temporarily increased by around ten percent to 48 euros.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank praised the strengthened growth. That will drive the stock. However, they warn that Delivery Hero is already highly valued on the stock market compared to its peers, such as Just Eat Takeaway and Doordash. This limits the scope for further price gains.

Asian business recently expanded significantly

A JP Morgan analyst said the numbers were very encouraging. In his positive assessment, it helps that Östberg promises that sales in the current year will grow a little faster than previously expected – even though the important Asian business declined in the second quarter. Delivery Hero recently made a purchase in Korea, thereby significantly expanding and repositioning its Asian business.

Therefore, the optimism cannot hide the fact that the profitability mission has severely slowed down growth in recent quarters. Östberg has closed 14 percent of its unprofitable delivery shops, and another 50 are to follow. The founder of the group gave up the project of running his own kitchens altogether, except for the Middle East.

Overall, according to Ösberg, Delivery Hero is saving more than planned. However, this will not drive the profit: Delivery Hero will use the additional leeway to invest more.

