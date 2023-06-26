Delivery, not just food: colonies of 200 bacteria also arrive at home

Food delivery, colonies of 200 bacteria also travel on the backpacks of the riders: the alarm raised on food safety

“Who would eat some food knowing that it has been transported in a cube it houses more than 200 colonies of bacteria?”. This is the question that the Red shrimpthe authoritative food and wine magazine, after the outcome of the analyzes commissioned to SiLa Laboratory (specialized in food microbiological analysis) on one thermal backpack used by riders for the transport of home foodbelonging to Glovo, one of the leading food delivery companies.

On the bottom and side walls of the box were found more than 200 colonies of bacteria. To get an idea of ​​how dirty it was – although it looked clean to the eye and smell – just think that it is three times as many as can be found on the market. floor of a restaurant when during a health check he would be rejected by the Nas because he was too dirty. Thus the magazine raises the alarm with the cover of the July monthly, on newsstands from 28 June next.

