2023-01-07 17:35:00 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On January 6, Dell’s plan to stop using chips made in China by 2024 sparked heated discussions. According to media reports, Dell’s plan is to ensure that all chips used in its products are produced outside mainland China by 2024, and to move 50% of its computer production capacity out of mainland China by the end of 2025.

The Tianyan Check App shows that Dell’s domestic affiliate, Dell (China) Co., Ltd., was established in December 1997. The legal representative is Zhang Yaohua, with a registered capital of 26.8 million US dollars and is wholly owned by DELL ASIA HOLDINGS PTE.LTD. The company has more than 20 branches, including Shenyang Branch, Xi’an Branch, Nanjing Branch, etc. Among them, Dell (China) Co., Ltd. Hangzhou Office and Dell (China) Co., Ltd. Chengdu Branch have been cancelled. revoke. According to the annual report information, the number of insured persons in Dell China in 2021 will be 3,332.

External investment information shows that Dell’s Chinese shareholder DELL ASIA HOLDINGS PTE.LTD also invested in 7 companies including Dell Services (China) Co., Ltd. and Dell (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Some experts said that Dell’s current production largely relies on the Chinese supply chain, and if it is necessary to find an alternative, it will be difficult to solve it in a short time. If the supply is insufficient, it will be very unfavorable to its development and cause a decline in competitiveness. In the end, it can only go back to the United States to sell and drive other competitors away.

It is rumored that 50% of Dell's notebook production capacity will be transferred out of mainland China: to Vietnam and Thailand

