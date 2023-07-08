Dell’Utri: “Here’s what I’ll do with the 30 million donated by my friend Berlusconi”

Will Berlusconi, 30 million euros to his friend Marcello Dell’Utri

“Of course I’m surprised. I didn’t expect it because my friend Silvio owed me nothing. I gave everything to him, my life, everything. I got affection from him in return. That’s why I’m surprised and moved.” says it to Corriere della Sera, former Senator Marcello Dell’Utri, regarding Berlusconi’s will. What’s he doing with all these millions? “Meanwhile they will also be used for a project I’ve been working on for a year. A library of Sicilian literature books in the heart of the Valley of the Temples. It will be my gift and also that of my friend Silvio for Agrigento Capital of Culture 2025. It will be ready by that date ”, she explains.

Early this morning (yesterday, ed). It must have been half past seven and the phone rang. It was the notary. I don’t tell her my wonder”, tell to The printneeding: “Berlusconi without me would always have been Berlusconi. Without him I would not have been what I am”, repeats. Someone already insinuates that she wanted to buy her silence. “They are the usual detractors, professional sowers of hatred. I don’t give them weight, I don’t care: I have no intention of getting another tumor for this”, he replies when interviewed by the Messenger. Could the bequest have been a way to repay her for the years in prison?

“Not to repay me. He wanted to honor our bond. A gesture that goes beyond the amount in question: a noble act to demonstrate how much friendship is a fundamental value in life”. “When did I last hear from him? Three days before he died. He was very lucid. He was organizing the new rules to re-found Forza Italia. Among other things, he had told me: ‘Could you take care of selecting the next candidates for the European Championships?’. I replied: ‘If you ask me, I will. Even if I’m not interested in politics anymore.’ And he: ‘No, you’re good at choosing people’. ‘Okay – I concluded – then we’ll talk about it’. As he sees, he didn’t imagine an end, ”he says to Qn.

