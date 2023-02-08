Home Business “Delmastro and Donzelli, no resignations”. Investigation? “Maximum confidence in FdI”
“It is right that Donzelli and Delmastro remain in their posts, as also stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

“I don’t comment on investigative news, especially in the start-up phase”. Thomas Fotigroup leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, comments with Affaritaliani.it the news that the Rome prosecutor’s office has opened a file on the case of the undersecretary of justice Andrea Delmastro and the vice president of Copasir Giovanni Donzelli for disclosure and use of official secrecy.

“I see no reason why Delmastro and Donzelli should resign. From what I read it is right that they remain in their posts, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also said“.

Do Delmastro and Donzelli enjoy the maximum confidence of the party? “Of course there would be more”, replies the president of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy, expressing an opinion agreed with the highest leaders of the party.

