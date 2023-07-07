Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”

Delmastro case, the Ministry of Justice against the decision of the investigating judge of Rome

After the note from Palazzo Chigi which reopened the clash between the government and the judiciary, comes the one in via Arenula, seat of the Ministry of Justice, of which Carlo Nordio, retired former prosecutor and now senator of the Brothers of Italy, is the owner.

The forced indictment ordered by the gip of the court of Rome against Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove for the Cospito case “demonstrates, as with any other suspect, the irrationality of our system”, ministry sources said. “In the process that follows – explained from via Arenula – the prosecution will do nothing but insist on the request for acquittal in line with the request for dismissal”.

Basically, yesterday, the investigating judge of Rome did not accept the request for dismissal made by the prosecutor who will now have to formulate a request for indictment. Delmastro, undersecretary of Nordio, is under investigation for disclosure of official secrecy in relation to the Cospito case, the anarchist detained under the 41 bis.

In a process “it is not usual for the public party to ask for archiving” and the investigating judge “imposes that judgment be initiated”, land textual words leaked yesterday by Giorgia Meloni.

