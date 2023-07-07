Home » Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”
Business

Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”

by admin
Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”

Delmastro case, the Ministry of Justice against the decision of the investigating judge of Rome

After the note from Palazzo Chigi which reopened the clash between the government and the judiciary, comes the one in via Arenula, seat of the Ministry of Justice, of which Carlo Nordio, retired former prosecutor and now senator of the Brothers of Italy, is the owner.

READ ALSO: Open clash between Palazzo Chigi and the judiciary, “do they want to oppose it?”

The forced indictment ordered by the gip of the court of Rome against Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove for the Cospito case “demonstrates, as with any other suspect, the irrationality of our system”, ministry sources said. “In the process that follows – explained from via Arenula – the prosecution will do nothing but insist on the request for acquittal in line with the request for dismissal”.

Basically, yesterday, the investigating judge of Rome did not accept the request for dismissal made by the prosecutor who will now have to formulate a request for indictment. Delmastro, undersecretary of Nordio, is under investigation for disclosure of official secrecy in relation to the Cospito case, the anarchist detained under the 41 bis.

In a process “it is not usual for the public party to ask for archiving” and the investigating judge “imposes that judgment be initiated”, land textual words leaked yesterday by Giorgia Meloni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  New BTP Green 2035, here is what sustainable expenses will be financed by the proceeds of the issue

You may also like

Resolution 24 of 06/26/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

PKV? Trouble with health insurance? This is how...

“Fruit and vegetables, the Packaging Regulation does not...

Real estate business: Commerzbank expects revival

Essential Tips for a Better Experience in Los...

Arnaldo Forlani is dead, the historic DC secretary...

Company – Institute for the World Economy opposes...

Chicco Testa: “Incentives for electric cars. Include bio...

Heating: This is where the first major heating...

Drones and air taxis: how the aviation market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy