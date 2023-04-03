The global yachting market will grow further in 2022, with turnover increasing between +15 and +20% compared to 2021. Deloitte analysts say so, with the report “The State of the Art of the Global Yachting Market” developed for Confindustria Nautica and presented today at Palazzo Mezzanotte, headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan. A confirmation of the good momentum of the sector, which is also reflected in the made in Italy sector, the latter a sector that boasts a leadership position in the world for superyachts – reconfirmed with a 49% share of boats built and in production – and in boats between 30 and 60 meters in length.

The global market

Some macro data. The yacht industry was worth 52 billion euros worldwide in 2021, 60% fueled by the production of new boats (equal to 29.2 billion euros, +10.7% on 2020).

The new construction market is mainly represented by motor boats (about 90%) and, from a territorial point of view, from North America and Europe (about 70%). In 2021, the superyacht sector recorded the delivery of 160 units over 30 meters and an order book of 509 units for an overall value estimated at 14.4 billion euros. Global growth expectations for 2022 are double-digit (+15%-20%), higher than in 2021 and driven by the engine segment.

Also noteworthy is the figure relating to M&A operations – 300 – carried out in the pleasure boating sector in the last two years at a global level: 50% of which are focused on the downstream part of the nautical supply chain. 1/5 of the deals made concern the boat production shipbuilding industry. Furthermore, 60% of the deals are made by investors active in the pleasure boating sector; financial investors represent 15-20% of operations.

The president of Confindustria nautica, Saverio Cecchi

The Italian market

The production of the Italian yards has reached in 2021 the value of 3.6 billion euros (+34% compared to 2020) and saw an increase in exports (+34.7%). For a contribution of the sector to the national GDP of 2.9%. Shutdown forecasts for the production of new pleasure craft in Italy for 2022 are between 15-20% on the previous year

Compared to the global market, Italian shipyards mainly focus on the production and sale of large boats. Furthermore, in 2021 Italy was the second country in the world by production, with a market share of around 12%.

Furthermore, Italy is the leading country in the global superyacht order book in terms of share (about 49%) and historical growth. Furthermore, the Italian shipyards are market leaders in the production of 30-60 meter yachts, holding a consolidated position on semi-custom superyachts with an average length of around 43 metres.

The analysis and the horizon

«Overall, an expanding world market emerges with a nautical industry that has fully left behind the difficulties of previous years. Italy is the second largest industry in the world. In Italy, our companies are experiencing a moment of great dynamism and are world leaders in the production of superyachts», says Tommaso Nastasi, of Deloitte.

«Italian pleasure boating stands out once more as one of the leading sectors of Made in Italy», says Saverio Cecchi, president of Confindustria Nautica. «Among the economies of the sea, the nautical industry is the sector that grew more than all the others in 2021, with the best increase in turnover ever (+31%), recording the historic export record and a 10% increase in direct employees. The wind in the sails also blew in 2022 and continues to this day, above all thanks to the export exploits of shipbuilding and the ability of our entrepreneurs, who have been able to navigate the complex economic-political scenarios of recent years”.

What’s on the horizon? Deloitte sees rosy. “The production of the Italian shipbuilding industry is estimated at around 4.1 – 4.3 billion euros in 2022. The expectation for growth at a global level is double-digit, with higher values ​​than in 2021 and driven by the engine segment (inboard and outboard), also thanks to the orders collected in previous years.

Going into a little more detail, “the inboard segment will record the highest growth rates in the short term, while boats between 80-150 feet should lead the market in terms of future growth, followed by 40-60 foot units ”. Geographically, analysts expect Europe and North America to lead growth in 2022 and 2023, with North America posting stronger growth over the long term.