Deloitte Italia will support the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation as Partner for Professional Services in the four-year path that will lead our country to host the XXV Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games from 6 to 22 February 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Deloitte Italia will make available its professional skills to successfully face the emerging challenges in the areas: Games Strategy and Operations, Marketing and Commercial solutions and Games Innovation. The four-year partnership follows the ten-year partnership, already communicated, between Deloitte Global and the International Olympic Committee, which will last until 2032 and will cover five editions of the Games, both summer and winter.

In detail, Deloitte Italia will support the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation in an ambitious and complex project, fundamental and strategic for the whole of Italy. An opportunity that Deloitte Italia has chosen to seize precisely because of its widespread presence on the national territory, in line with the objectives of its network to support the local economy and Made in Italy. Furthermore, the partnership between Deloitte Italia and the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation is fully part of the objectives of Impact for Italy, the program launched by the Deloitte Italia network in January 2020, to contribute to the growth of the country system through sustainable and innovative solutions, adequate to new needs.