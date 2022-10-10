Listen to the audio version of the article

“Sustainability represents an epochal challenge of our time”, says Fabio Pompei, CEO of Deloitte in Italy who launches a new benefit company called Deloitte Climate & Sustainability (DCS) with the aim of “consolidating our market leadership by increasing offer of specialized services », adds the manager. The initiative also has an employment aspect, so much so that it foresees the entry of over 450 people by 2025. The new company will strengthen the competences of the Deloitte network in four areas: climate change and decarbonisation, circular economy and supply chain, finance sustainable and ESG data architecture.

The president of DCS, Stefano Pareglio, observes that “companies are showing a growing awareness of the need to evolve towards sustainable business models. It is a complex transition, which requires strategic orientation, operational transformation and communication skills to the markets. Our goal is clear: to accompany companies, guide them along this path, offering them the services they need, even the most advanced and innovative ones, according to an end-to-end and science-based approach aimed at all industrial and financial sectors ” .

In the new company there will be an area dedicated to the methodological development of services, in connection with international universities and research centers, explains a note. In this it will be possible to provide innovative, highly specialized solutions, adhering to the needs of each industry and each customer, thanks also to a broad portfolio of proprietary assets. “The transformative capacity of Deloitte Climate & Sustainability services – adds Deloitte Sustainability Leader, Franco Amelio – is based on methodological innovation, on the skills of the global Deloitte network, on the prestigious collaborations with the international research system and on a highly motivated team in which energy and environmental engineers, mathematicians and statisticians, economists, jurists and experts of the individual sectors work industrial. “