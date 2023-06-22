Deloitte survey: Germans save on food – One in three buys cheap meat

Economy Deloitte survey

Germans save on food – Every third person chooses cheap meat

Status: 21.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Own brands, pasta, vegetables: the Germans save on groceries

Buy cheap or do without altogether: According to a survey, an increasing proportion of German consumers are primarily looking for food based on price. The cheap own brands of the discounters are particularly benefiting from the trend.

According to a new survey, many citizens are saving when buying groceries because of inflation. The increase in prices means that a significant proportion of consumers either choose cheaper food or delete certain product groups from the shopping list, as the auditing company Deloitte announced on Wednesday in Munich.

Accordingly, 37 percent said that they now prefer to buy the cheaper own brands of the supermarket chains. More than a third – 35 percent – bought cheap meat. A fifth said they have bought less groceries than they intended.

Deloitte surveyed as part of the annual „Global Consumer Pulse Survey“ 25,000 consumers in 25 countries, in Germany there were 1000 in April. According to Deloitte, there was also a supplementary survey in June with an identical sample.

23 percent assigned themselves to the “healthy” nutrition type

Compared to neighboring countries, the German population is traditionally considered to be comparatively frugal when it comes to buying groceries. The survey confirmed this: 35 percent said that when it comes to groceries, they pay particular attention to the money. According to Deloitte, Germans spend an average of 15 percent of their monthly budget on groceries, compared to 18 percent in Italy and 17 percent in France.

However, a growing proportion of consumers also prefer to buy healthy and therefore more expensive food – i.e. fresh food instead of cheaper ready-made meals. 23 percent assigned themselves to the “healthy” nutrition type.

