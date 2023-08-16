Home » Delta Air Lines Expands Presence in China with Increased Routes to Shanghai and Resumed Service
Delta Air Lines Expands Presence in China with Increased Routes to Shanghai and Resumed Service

Delta Air Lines to Expand Presence in China with Increased Flights to Shanghai-Pudong

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to significantly increase its presence in China in the coming months. The airline will reinforce frequencies on its flights connecting Seattle and Detroit with Shanghai-Pudong (PVG), as well as resume a route that was suspended in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting from October 29, Delta will operate daily flights between Seattle and Shanghai, a significant increase from the current two weekly flights. The service will be conducted using Airbus A330-900 aircraft, which offers 29 seats in Business class, 28 in Premium Economy, and 224 in Economy.

In addition, on the same date, Delta will increase its flights between Detroit and Shanghai from two to three weekly flights. These flights will be operated using Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring 32 seats in Business class, 48 in Premium Economy, and 226 in Economy.

Furthermore, Delta Air Lines has also unveiled plans to reintroduce flights between Los Angeles and Shanghai from March 2024. These flights will operate four times a week, offering more travel options for passengers.

While Delta is currently the sole operator on the first two routes, it will face competition from United Airlines and China Eastern on the Los Angeles-Shanghai route. However, Delta has a code-share agreement with China Eastern, enabling its passengers to connect to multiple destinations in China through the extensive network of both airlines.

Jeff Moomay, Delta’s vice president of Asia Pacific, expressed the company’s readiness to accommodate the growing demand and the upcoming peak travel season in the Asia-Pacific region.

With these increased flights, Delta Air Lines aims to strengthen its position in the Chinese market and provide more travel options for passengers traveling between the United States and China.

