Demand for cooling increases – Hot, hotter, air conditioners – News

Contents

Electricity consumption for air conditioners in private households has risen sharply since 2010 – albeit at a low level.

The demand for air conditioners is increasing: “As soon as it gets warm, the phone rings non-stop,” says Petros Vagias. The trained plumber has switched and now focuses entirely on the installation of air conditioning units. He started his own company last year. In addition to private individuals, his customers also include medical practices, nurseries and offices.

Air conditioners are not just air conditioners

Open box Close box

monobloc devices consist of a single air conditioner that stands in the room and directs hot room air outside via a hose. Since warm outside air is drawn in, the devices are less energy-efficient.

split devices consist of an inner part that cools the air and an outer part that consists of a compressor and a condenser. Split devices are significantly more energy efficient than monoblock devices.

The dealer association Proklima, which brings together the largest importers of air conditioning units, has determined annual growth in Switzerland over the past five years “in the low single-digit percentage range” in permanently installed air conditioning units for private use.

The power consumption for air conditioning systems is particularly high in summer – when the sun is shining. At these times we will have a lot of electricity production from photovoltaics in the future

More and more air conditioners mean more power consumption. Environmental scientist Andreas Kemmler from the consulting company Prognos has estimated the consumption for the Swiss Federal Office of Energy SFOE: His calculations show that air conditioning units in private households account for less than half a percent of Swiss electricity consumption.

Between 2010 and 2022, the energy consumption of air conditioners in private households rose by 74 percent from a low level. Outliers are years with fewer hot summers.

Legend: SRF

Of course, with the additional power consumption of the air conditioning units, more electricity would have to be generated. But: «The power consumption for air conditioning systems is particularly high in summer – when the sun is shining. At these times we will have a lot of electricity production from photovoltaics in the future,” says Andreas Kemmler.

Distribution of air conditioners unequal

Globally, the distribution of air conditioners is very uneven: in the US, almost 80 percent of people live in refrigerated rooms, in contrast, in African countries, a mere six percent. In Switzerland, five percent of households have an air conditioner.

Legend: SRF

Die International Energy Agency IEA estimates that the number of air conditioners in homes has tripled since 2000 to 1.5 billion units today. Despite this, only a third of households worldwide have air conditioners, especially in developed economies. According to the IEA, five billion people living in heat-stricken areas do not have access to air conditioning.

More refrigerated service buildings

According to the report, the service buildings in Switzerland «Energy Perspectives 2050+» by the SFOE the proportion of rooms with cooled rooms is significantly higher than in private households: while more than 80 percent of the areas in the financial sector are cooled, it is around 65 percent in public administration, around half in the healthcare sector and just 10 percent of the areas in schools.

Area-weighted, the proportion of cooled areas in service buildings is currently 40 to 45 percent.

Alternatives to air conditioners

Even if split devices with the label A plus or above are efficient, there are other ways to cool rooms: sun protection that is attached to the outside of the window, airing before sunrise or fans that provide a draft.

And of course devices such as coffee machines, printers or lamps should be switched off when they are not needed. Otherwise they unnecessarily heat up rooms that would be better kept cool.