Home Business Demand from the federal states: Night trains should increasingly replace airplanes as a “climate-friendly alternative”.
Business

Demand from the federal states: Night trains should increasingly replace airplanes as a “climate-friendly alternative”.

by admin
Demand from the federal states: Night trains should increasingly replace airplanes as a “climate-friendly alternative”.

According to a demand from the federal states, night trains are to increasingly replace aircraft in the future and thus make a contribution to climate protection.

The transport ministers of the federal states are urging the federal government and the railways to expand night train connections, like those in Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” [rp-online.de] reported on Friday. Night trains are a “climate-friendly alternative to air travel,” according to a paper from the federal states that was available to the editors.

Despite increasing demand, night trains are currently being offered on too few routes, the paper criticizes. In order to make a competitive offer possible, incentives for new connections would have to be created. Specifically, the transport ministers are calling for more funds than “start-up financing” for the corresponding wagons and a reduction in track prices “explicitly for night trains”.

A spokeswoman for the railway told the “Rheinische Post” that the existing offer would already be expanded this year. “Together with our partners, we will connect 13 European metropolises by rail overnight,” she explained.

It was recently announced that more trains will be running between Berlin and Scandinavia in the future as part of an EU project. The first connections will start in the summer, others are to follow step by step. They are supposed to go to Stockholm via Copenhagen.

In addition, the young Belgian-Dutch railway company European Sleeper wants to offer a night train between Berlin and Brussels from May. The journey from Berlin Central Station will take place on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take around ten and a half hours, the company said.

See also  Blanco destroys the flowers of Sanremo: "I didn't hear my voice", Ariston whistles

Broadcast: radioeins, April 7th, 2023, 12 p.m

You may also like

Corona vaccination remains a health insurance benefit in...

Act now – your financial freedom is closer...

The Eurovita case discouraged investment in funds

Artists show their love for Frankfurt and Africa...

Credit Suisse: Managers shouldn’t be paid millions

Interview: China’s Vast Consumer Market Injects Momentum into...

A new home for the prefabricated houses

Russia – Moscow-appointed regional chief of Donetsk reports...

Is the Nexaro NR 1500 sparking a Thermomix...

From debt to $600,000 in wealth, here’s how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy