According to a demand from the federal states, night trains are to increasingly replace aircraft in the future and thus make a contribution to climate protection. The transport ministers of the federal states are urging the federal government and the railways to expand night train connections, like those in Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” [rp-online.de] reported on Friday. Night trains are a “climate-friendly alternative to air travel,” according to a paper from the federal states that was available to the editors.

Despite increasing demand, night trains are currently being offered on too few routes, the paper criticizes. In order to make a competitive offer possible, incentives for new connections would have to be created. Specifically, the transport ministers are calling for more funds than “start-up financing” for the corresponding wagons and a reduction in track prices “explicitly for night trains”. A spokeswoman for the railway told the “Rheinische Post” that the existing offer would already be expanded this year. “Together with our partners, we will connect 13 European metropolises by rail overnight,” she explained.

It was recently announced that more trains will be running between Berlin and Scandinavia in the future as part of an EU project. The first connections will start in the summer, others are to follow step by step. They are supposed to go to Stockholm via Copenhagen. In addition, the young Belgian-Dutch railway company European Sleeper wants to offer a night train between Berlin and Brussels from May. The journey from Berlin Central Station will take place on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take around ten and a half hours, the company said. See also Blanco destroys the flowers of Sanremo: "I didn't hear my voice", Ariston whistles

Broadcast: radioeins, April 7th, 2023, 12 p.m

