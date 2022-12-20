Source: Western Futures Author: Western Futures

【Market performance】

yesterdayMethanolThe 2305 contract closed at 2571 yuan/ton, a decrease of 1.72%; the Taicang basis closed at 59 points, an increase of 30 points from the previous value.

【Summary】

In the past two weeks, under the background of sluggish downstream demand, the spot price of methanol benchmark has dropped significantly compared with the previous period, and the problem of unbalanced profit distribution in the industrial chain has been alleviated to some extent. According to Longzhong data, the average profit of MTO propylene production last week was -202 yuan/ton , a month-on-month increase of 422 yuan/ton, and some devices have been repaired to the break-even range. Thanks to the marginal improvement in profits, there are rumors of the restart of individual MTO devices. However, from a seasonal perspective, methanol’s traditional downstream start-up is limited in winter, and the profit of emerging demand is still unstable. The unilateral driving factors of the market are not obvious, and the overall forecast is still in the shock range.

【Data aspect】

On the supply side, methanol production was 1,557,800 tons last week, an increase of only 8,670 tons from the previous week. Seeing that the supply of methanol is limited, the impact is limited. At this stage, Ningxia Kunpeng’s 600,000-ton/year new plant has an output expectation. In addition, this year’s gas restrictions and shutdowns in Sichuan and Chongqing are not as strong as in previous years. It is expected that methanol production in the Mainland may continue to increase.

On the demand side, the operating rate of MTO plants in Jiangsu and Zhejiang last week was 40.58%, up 0.46% from the previous month. With the shutdown of the 800,000-ton/year plant in Jiangsu Sailbond, the start-up rate of MTO has reached the lowest position in the year, and there is little room for further downside. However, downstream manufacturers have insufficient confidence in the recovery of terminal consumption, and their purchasing enthusiasm is average. It is expected that the MTO operating rate will not increase enough in the short term, and there is a high probability that it will remain low and fluctuate.

In terms of traditional demand, last week the operating rates of dimethyl ether, formaldehyde, acetic acid and chloride changed by -6.64%, -3.53%, +4.73% and -11.43% respectively from the previous month. Shutdown for maintenance, Guangxi Jinyi 300,000 tons/year chloride plant is expected to shut down, and the traditional downstream has gradually entered the seasonal off-season.

Looking at the market outlook, with the intensive introduction of financial support policies by the central government in the fourth quarter to promote the steady development of the real estate market, the most difficult days of the real estate industry may be passing. It is expected that after the seasonal negative reduction this winter, formaldehyde may usher in a recovery in the spring of next year.

In terms of acetic acid, Shandong Yankuang Lunan plans to increase the effective production capacity of acetic acid by 200,000 tons per year at the end of the year. It is expected that acetic acid will become one of the few traditional downstream parts that can increase demand for methanol.

In terms of inventory, last week, the port accumulated a large 14.16% of the inventory, and the arrival of imported cargo into the port during the week was concentrated. Although there was a short-term sailing closure, the impact of unloading was limited. Superimposed on the reduction of cargo delivery in mainstream areas, port inventory increased.

In the near term, mainland methanol companies continue to take the initiative to discharge inventory, but the actual inventory decline rate is slow. It is expected that local enterprises may accelerate the inventory inventory process in the last month of the year.

【Overall】

With the relaxation of logistics and transportation control in the post-epidemic era, the shipment situation of enterprises has improved, but at the end of the year, the operating rate of olefins and traditional downstream is not high, and the demand has not yet recovered significantly. Superimposed, some enterprises may accelerate the pace of warehouse discharge before the Spring Festival. , the mentality of the industry is more cautious, and the trend of methanol is expected to remain volatile on the daily line.

