【Device Information】

Northwest: Zhongtai Chemical’s 1.2 million ton plant will produce high-quality products on March 2, and will maintain full capacity until the local PX plant is overhauled.

Central China: Luoyang Petrochemical’s 325,000 tons of short-term stop on March 3, the specific restart date is to be determined.

【summary】

On the previous trading day, TA2305 closed at 5762 yuan/ton (0.63%).Yesterday (March 2) the shock closed up, and the intraday trading volume was 1.58 million lots; the market has gradually digested the news of equipment maintenance and negative reduction, but the production and sales of polyester were weak, which restrained thePTAincrease.

Overnight in the crude oil market, last Friday there was a report that the UAE was discussing whether to withdraw from OPEC. The international oil price fell sharply, but then the UAE denied the report. rise.

The rebound in oil prices strengthened the support for PX-PTA costs, and PX prices rose slightly. The unplanned maintenance and load reduction of PTA stock installations is the main driving force behind the upward trend of PTA last week, and there is also support from the cost side. The current processing fee of PTA has been restored, and it has been unable to rise to the level of more than 800 yuan/ton due to the restriction of production capacity expansion.

On Friday, the average production and sales of polyester yarn in Jiangsu and Zhejiang are estimated at 40-50%. The start-up of polyester has increased significantly last week, reaching 81.07%. There is very limited room for further increase in the later period. Demand has picked up, but it has not reached the expected level, mainly due to the terminal foreign trade orders.

With the continuous upward trend of the cost side, it is expected that today (March 3) PTA will fluctuate strongly.

