Overseas urea price:During the week of 9.12-9.16, the FOB of bulk small particles was US$595/ton (+10), the FOB of small Baltic particles was US$626.5/ton (+28.5), and the CFR of India was US$672/ton (+42).

Urea weekly output and operating rate:As of September 15, the national output of urea was 1.1211 million tons, an increase of 21,800 tons from last week, and the output of urea in Shandong was 14.09 tons, an increase of 1,400 tons from last week.

In terms of operating rate:Coal-to-urea: 72.58% (+1.02%), gas-to-urea: 69.37% (+2.47%).

Production profit:The theoretical profit of China‘s urea sample companies rose slightly. The theoretical profit of coal-based fixed bed process is 110 yuan/ton, up 33 yuan/ton from last week, up 42.86% month-on-month, and the trend has changed from falling to rising. The theoretical profit of the new coal-based coal-water slurry process is 548 yuan/ton, up 26 yuan/ton from last week, up 4.98% from the previous month, and the theoretical profit of the gas-based process is 456 yuan/ton, unchanged from last week.

Urea maintenance plan:As of September 15, the overhaul of China‘s urea coal-based sample plant was 188,900 tons, an increase of 11,400 tons from last week. This cycle added 10 parking companies, of which 9 are coal-based companies, most of which are planned or long-term shutdown companies; the maintenance volume of gas-based sample devices was 42,400 tons, a decrease of 8,300 tons from last week.

This week, a new planned maintenance company was added. In the future, it is expected that no gas head company has a maintenance plan, and the total loss will fluctuate slightly; In addition, some specific parking times have not been determined.

Urea inventory:As of September 16, the total inventory of enterprises was 639,100 tons, an increase of 97,400 tons from last week; the sample inventory of ports and ports was 186,000 tons, an increase of 43,000 tons from the previous month.

need:As of September 16, the number of days for urea enterprises to receive orders in advance was 6.12 days, a decrease of 0.06 days from last week. This week, the price of urea continued to rise, while the order volume of mainstream urea enterprises did not increase significantly. Control orders, so although the price of urea rose, but little change in advance receipts.

The domestic compound fertilizer production capacity utilization rate continued to increase, according to Longzhong information statistics at 38.1%, an increase of 3.51 percentage points compared with last week; Shandong Linyi compound fertilizer sample production enterprises demanded 610 tons of urea, an increase of 150 tons compared with last week; melamine production capacity utilization rate It was 51.15%, down 3.37 percentage points from last week.

Strategy:Neutral, Nissan’s overall high volatility, but the cost side is supported, the demand is expected to decrease, and the port inventory has increased, so we take a wait-and-see view of urea.

risk:Coal prices have been lowered, and downstream demand has decreased.

