Democratic Party voters want the M5S. Majority promotes Elly Schlein

The controversies within the Democratic Party: the voters of the Democratic Party annoyed by the attempts at attrition

The perception of the driving PD slime: a third of the total electorate believes it has worsened while most of the dem see an improvement. This is what emerges from the “Swg radar” that Affaritaliani.it publishes in full (see box on the side).

The positive evolution is mainly linked to a clearer and less centrist line, while critics consider it too extreme and close to the M5S.The share of voters is growing PD who hopes for an alliance with the M5S and approval for participation in their demonstration is large. The internal controversies at the PD: public opinion is fragmented, PD voters annoyed by attempts at attrition.

