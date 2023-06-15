DemoDay: here are the eight startups that anticipate the future

The eight startups that anticipate the future at DemoDay

Great turnout for Demo Day at the Magic Spectrumthe program of National network of CDP accelerators managed by Digital Magics dedicated to the growth of startup who develop software solutions in the IoT and 5G fields for the development and innovation of companies and also for consumer habits in the fields in which the future is being built: Mobility2030, Computer vision, Edge Computing, Telemedicine and Industry 5.0. And which has increased its financial allocation for investments in the acceleration phase and subsequent follow-ons going from 3.55 million euros to 4.55 million euros thanks to the contribution of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.

The eight startups selected

The eight startups selected for the second batch of the acceleration program were presented in front of an audience of investors. CityZ, thanks to its patented ultra-thin sensor, easy to install on the road surface by gluing, and the use of durable and miniaturized components, it is able to monitor parking areas and communicate the status of the spaces in real time.

ExpoAlert has developed a sensor to be placed under luxury goods to recognize and memorize their physical characteristics, communicating them to the app and notifying the owner in real time of any unauthorized removals.

Cognivix aims to automate the production processes of SMEs, through an Ai-based powered computer vision system, previously trained on their training station. The vision system exposes a programming interface to the robot controller that allows it to locate the updated position and orientation of the object to be grasped.

Evometrika has developed a locally running video processing unit that can be connected to up to 8 pre-installed cameras, to transform them into smart devices capable of identifying faces, people and vehicles.

Finished is developing a nationwide public charging infrastructure to support the growth of electric vehicles in Italy and promote sustainable mobility.

The platform Wetraffic Of Trafficlab leverages artificial intelligence, computer vision and FCD data to collect accurate traffic information for municipalities and road authorities. It combines strategic traffic management with operational control and collects data from different systems to provide a holistic understanding of the traffic situation.

Med58 has developed a platform specialized in clinical follow-up, in the collection of health data and in their application to support medical services. The software can integrate with existing platforms, requiring no transition from customers.

Switch is a platform based on machine learning and AI that optimizes shared vehicle fleets, proposing the most efficient distribution of vehicles based on the expected mobility demand, maintenance prioritization and intelligent routing solutions to maximize operations in the shortest possible time .

European level partner

“The Foundation is at the forefront of positioning Turin and Italy on the European map of innovation ecosystems.” – he has declared

Francesco Profumo, president of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. – In this context, the Magic Spectrum program has proven to be a precious forge of entrepreneurial opportunities located on the frontier of technological innovation. It is therefore with enthusiasm that our Foundation enters as a shareholder in the Magic Spectrum investment vehicle, thus contributing to further impetus to the local and national entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Magic Spectrum can also count on Corporate Partners who represent excellence in the connectivity and IoT sector such as: Cisco, Inwit, Irideos, Melita, Reale Group, UnipolTech, on the support of STMicroelectronics and the technical partners i3P, Iren and Var Industries .

The accelerator network

“Magic Spectrum was born in 2021 with the aim of creating a European hub involving institutional investors, the most important companies in the field of connectivity and the best startups active in the development of IoT and 5G solutions. – commented Ludovico Facchini, program director of Magic Spectrum and partner of Digital Magics. – A clear project that in 2022 obtained its first recognition with the entry of Cdp venture capital Sgr, the reference shareholder, allowing Magic Spectrum to enter the Cdp national accelerator network. The industrial skills have been enhanced by the adhesion to Magic Spectrum of ten Corporate Partners, companies and organizations with a European or global reach which have further strengthened the attractiveness of the acceleration path”