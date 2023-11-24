Demography as a location factor – Race against time: Europe wants its skilled workers back – News

Contents

The EU is also lacking workers: This makes recruiting staff even more difficult for employers in Switzerland.

Swiss employers have a problem: in the next few years, many more people will be retiring than young workers will be joining them. This gap can currently still be filled with skilled workers from the European Union; immigration from the EU is higher than it has been in 15 years. But for how much longer?

The demographic gap is even larger in most European countries than in Switzerland. “That’s why it will become increasingly difficult to bring people from the EU to Switzerland,” says Manuel Buchmann from the Demographics Research Office.

Europe is fighting for skilled workers

Switzerland is still an immigration magnet: last year a total of 125,000 people immigrated from the EU-EFTA area. Mostly from Germany, but it is precisely there that the working-age population is shrinking particularly sharply according to the UN forecast: -13 percent by 2043.

This will inevitably have an impact on emigration, says economist Buchmann: “More Germans would have to decide to come to Switzerland than before, just to maintain the level.” This also applies, for example, to Italy, Portugal and Spain. The countries need the skilled workers themselves and would do a lot to ensure that they stay in the country or come back.

The Portuguese government, for example, is offering tax incentives to attract skilled workers back. This works, explains Buchmann: “Many young Portuguese families are going back to Portugal.” German immigration also shows that Switzerland is no longer as attractive as it was a few years ago. German purchasing power has caught up with Switzerland in recent years, meaning it has become more financially attractive for skilled workers to stay in Germany.

Three strategies: domestic potential, productivity and skilled workers from third countries

In Switzerland the situation is far less dramatic than in many other European countries. And yet: In the next 20 years, over 240,000 more people will retire in Switzerland than 20-year-olds will enter the labor market.

If fewer staff immigrate from the EU, this will be a huge problem for employers in Switzerland. So what to do?

In the next few years, the Swiss economy will probably shrink due to a lack of workers.

You have three options, explains Buchmann: motivate employees to work more and longer, use work more efficiently and recruit staff from outside the EU. But even if employers use all three strategies, it will hardly be enough: “In the next few years, the Swiss economy will probably shrink due to a lack of workers.”

Domestically, the potential is limited because, with the shortage, employees can negotiate shorter working hours and early retirement in addition to higher wages. This means that the volume of work decreases instead of increasing. He sees potential in terms of productivity in the medium to long term, but that is very difficult to assess.

The strategy remains to recruit in third countries. Many European countries are currently relying on them: they are lowering immigration barriers and are actively recruiting. Unlike Europe, the working-age population in South Asia and Africa continues to grow. In Switzerland, however, this immigration is subject to quotas. This is politically desired, and little will change in the next few years despite pressure from the economy.

Employer President for recruitment in third countries

There should be no bans on thinking, says Severin Moser, President of the Swiss Employers’ Association: “We have to discuss openly where we can find suitable workers or train them.” Since there are countries that have a different demographic structure than Europe and Switzerland, we also have to talk about recruiting there.

The population must be clear that both the economy and the public sector urgently need workers. To do this, you have to use the domestic potential, increase productivity and recruit staff abroad, says Moser: “Otherwise companies will outsource part of their production and the Swiss economy will shrink.”

