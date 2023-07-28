Home » Demolition premium for ailing properties as a new build turbo
Demolition premium for ailing properties as a new build turbo

Wolfgang Weber, for example, Managing Director Sales and Marketing at WeberHaus in Rheinau-Linx, Baden-Württemberg, believes that a demolition bonus would “boost the economy in new construction, promote climate neutrality in existing buildings and the sometimes questionable obligation to refurbish” old buildings from the 50s and 60s – or go back to the 1970s: “Politically, one would have to move from the renovation corner back to a desire for a new building, which would benefit many young families for whom building a fresh and healthy home is still the top priority.”

