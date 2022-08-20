Demonstrating hard power Hisense ULED U7H and Laser TV L9H both won industry awards

On August 17, the “China Digital TV Festival” hosted by the China Electronic Video Industry Association was held in Shenzhen. A number of enterprises, technologies and products leading the development of the industry were honored. Hisense, ULED TV 75U7H, Laser TV 80L9H, etc. won the “Successful Brand Award”, “Smart Life Innovation Product Award”, “High-end Smart Product Award” and “Excellent User Service Award” respectively, becoming the current “China Digital TV Festival” the biggest winner.





Hisense’s in-depth research and development of laser display, ULED, chip and AI technologies, as well as continuous innovation focusing on user experience, has firmly established a strong leading position in the high-end color TV market. According to the monitoring data of Aowei Cloud Network, in the first half of this year, Hisense TV’s sales share in the domestic TV market was 24.29%, an increase of 4.82 percentage points year-on-year. In the global market, in the first quarter of this year, Hisense TV jumped to the global color TV shipments With the third share, Hisense has been ranked among the top 10 global brands in BRANDZ China for five consecutive years, and Hisense deserves the “Successful Brand Award”.





With the 2022 World Cup approaching, the award-winning official World Cup TV U7H will be an artifact for fans to watch. U7H is equipped with a custom-made obsidian screen for ULED TV, with 100,000:1 ultra-high contrast ratio and 178° full-dimensional wide viewing angle, which can get the best look and feel in any ambient light and viewing angle; at the same time, Hisense U7H supports 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate , which perfectly solves the problems of freezing and tearing in sports game scenes. It is equipped with the new Hisense U+ ultra-picture quality chip, and through AI intelligent perception, it further improves the picture quality level and ensures that fans can always see the smoothest game screen.





The laser TV 80L9H, which won the “Smart Life Innovation Product Award” this time, is a full-color laser TV with the most immersive audio and video, the strongest sense of technology and art. High contrast, the picture details are clearer. According to the test of China Electronics Standardization Institute, the blue light safety level of L9H is RG0 (exempt from blue light hazard), which truly realizes no harmful blue light. In today’s normalized situation of the epidemic, children spend more time using electronic products, causing parents to worry about the protection of children’s eyesight. Therefore, choosing a laser TV that is beneficial to the prevention and control of myopia in children and adolescents is also a positive prevention and control measure.

It is worth mentioning that Hisense TV has won the recognition and trust of consumers with its super technical strength and hard power products.





According to the 2021 TV industry user satisfaction survey results released by the China Association for Quality, Hisense TV user satisfaction ranks first in the industry, and has been ranked first in the industry for many years in a row; Ipsos survey data shows that Hisense TV is the first without prompt Both the timely rate and the total mention rate without prompts rank first in the industry, becoming the first brand that consumers think of when they mention the “TV” category.



