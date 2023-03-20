Jiaxin 2023-03-20 17:54:49 Source: Selected by Times Business School

Dengkang Dental’s core brand “Lengsuanling” has won the title of “China Famous Brand” and “China Famous Trademark”, and is the leader in China‘s anti-sensitive toothpaste market.

On March 20, 2023, Dengkang Dental (001328.SZ) disclosed a letter of intent to list on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company plans to issue 43.0435 million shares this time, accounting for 25.00% of the total share capital after the issuance. The funds raised this time are mainly used for projects such as intelligent manufacturing upgrade construction, omni-channel marketing network upgrade and brand promotion construction, oral health research center construction, and digital management platform construction.

According to the data, Dengkang Dental owns well-known oral care brands such as “Dengkang” and “Lengsuanling”, as well as the high-end professional oral care brand “Yieyan”, the children’s oral care brand “Beilele”, and the high-end infant oral care brand. Brand “Sprout”.

The core brand “Lengsuanling” won the title of “China Famous Brand” and “China Famous Trademark”. In the past three years, “Lengsuanling” toothpaste has a market share of about 60% in the anti-sensitivity toothpaste market, and is the leader in China‘s anti-sensitivity toothpaste market.

With a market share of about 60%, the leading position of anti-sensitive toothpaste is unshakable

Among oral care products, toothpaste is the largest oral care category. According to Nielsen retail research data, the overall retail market for toothpaste will grow steadily to 33.98 billion yuan in 2021, with a high degree of industry concentration. The top five brands together account for more than 60% market share.

In recent years, the scale of Dengkang Dental’s toothpaste business has continued to grow steadily. As the main battlefield in the oral cleaning and care market, Dengkang Dental’s offline sales channels will account for 6.83% of the retail sales of toothpaste products in 2021, and 6.83% of the sales market share. 9.95%, ranking fourth in the industry and second among local brands.

Dengkang Dental’s leading position in the field of “anti-sensitive toothpaste” is even more prominent. In recent years, the main brand “Lengsuanling” has maintained a stable market share of offline retail sales in the field of anti-sensitive toothpaste. About 60%.

Toothbrush is the second largest category in oral care products, and Dengkang Dental also has strong competitiveness in this field. According to Nielsen retail research data, the market share of Lengsuanling brand toothbrushes in the offline market will increase to 4.25% in 2021, and as one of the top ten brands with continuous growth in market share, with a year-on-year high of 21.06% The growth rate advances to the fifth place in the industry and the third place among local brands.

From the perspective of industry space, the dietary structure of Chinese residents is complex and changeable. Especially in recent years, with the increase in people’s intake of refined and high-sugar foods, as well as excessive drinking/eating of carbonated drinks and spicy foods, etc., The dentin sensitive population in my country shows a trend of expansion and rejuvenation, and the proportion of dentin sensitive population continues to increase, which in turn drives the growth of anti-sensitivity toothpaste consumption.

According to Nielsen retail research data, from 2017 to 2021, the scale and importance of the anti-sensitive toothpaste market continued to grow. In 2021, the retail sales of anti-sensitive toothpaste in my country’s offline channels reached 2.748 billion yuan, an increase of 2.35% compared with 2020, becoming The third largest offline market segment in the toothpaste category, with a market share of 10.65%.

With the steady growth of the economy and the continuous upgrading of consumption, consumers gradually pay more attention to oral health, and the demand for products with strong functions has increased significantly, driving the category of anti-sensitive toothpaste to continue to lead the growth. According to Nielsen retail research data, from 2017 to 2021, the anti-sensitivity market share will continue to grow, and the growth rate is higher than that of the toothpaste industry as a whole and the subcategories of whitening and gum care. In 2021, the growth rate of anti-sensitive toothpaste in my country’s offline channels is 2.35%, which is faster than the overall growth rate of -2.26% offline in the toothpaste category, becoming the fastest growing category in the oral cleaning and care products industry segment.

Relying on its unshakable leading position in the field of anti-sensitive toothpaste and the continuous expansion of the industry space, Dengkang Dental’s performance has steadily improved. According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2022, Dengkang Dental achieved operating income of 944 million yuan, 1.030 billion yuan, 1.143 billion yuan and 1.313 billion yuan; net profits were 63.163 million yuan, 95.2403 million yuan, 119 million yuan and 135 million yuan respectively. Yuan.

The “Lengsanling” brand is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and the depth of channels is difficult to replicate

The status of Dengkang Dental is inseparable from its multi-dimensional advantages in brand, channel, marketing, technology, etc., and thus formed a deep and wide corporate moat.

In terms of brand advantages, Dengkang Dental’s core brand “Lengsuanling” has accumulated a high reputation and reputation in the industry after more than 30 years of cultivation and construction. It is the first in the industry to win the title of “China Famous Brand” and ” One of the brands recognized by the “China Famous Trademark”, the slogan “hot, cold, sour, sweet, eat whatever you want” has long been familiar.

Lengsuanling adheres to the “three modernizations” strategy of the brand, focuses on specialization, youth and nationalization, builds the core value of the brand and comprehensively upgrades the product structure, and creates a professional and dynamic brand image. In the past three years, “Lengsuanling” toothpaste has a retail sales market share of about 60% in the field of anti-sensitivity teeth, and is the leader in China‘s anti-sensitivity toothpaste market segment.

In terms of channel advantages, Dengkang Dental has a well-defined and comprehensive sales network system. According to the channel operation policy of “relying on customers, moving business forward, sinking the center of gravity, strengthening distribution, and serving the market”, Dengkang Dental has distributed distributors in 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and more than 2,000 districts/counties across the country. Achieved coverage of hundreds of thousands of retail terminals. Among them, especially for the most extensive county and township market, Dengkang Dental has built a channel barrier for Dengkang Dental in the third- and fourth-tier markets with a unique county-level development model, ensuring that it can continue to obtain dividends from China‘s urbanization development in the future.

In terms of marketing advantages, Lengsuanling takes national culture as the foundation, takes the country as the trend, and creates new kinetic energy for domestic products. Innovate and integrate the marketing communication matrix and build the brand spokesperson matrix, and constantly refresh the global awareness of brand rejuvenation through the deep cultivation and operation of the digital content platform. From 2019 to 2021, Lengsuanling won the 2019 Golden Flag Award Grand Prize and the tenth place for its innovative brand marketing projects such as cross-border marketing of hot pot toothpaste, cross-border integrated marketing of Lengsuanling National Expo, integrated marketing of cat claw brush and station B. Gold Award in the Corporate Brand Communication Category of the Fifth China Best Public Relations Case Competition, Excellence Award in the Integrated Marketing Category of the 2019-2020 Tiger Roar Award, Gold Award for Short Video Marketing in the 2021 Golden Flag Award, and many other honors.

In terms of technical advantages, Dengkang Dental has undertaken 43 national, provincial and ministerial scientific research projects, and participated in the formulation and revision of more than 20 national and industry standards. As of June 30, 2022, Dengkang Dental has obtained 191 patents, Among them, there are 14 invention patents, and the scientific research and technological achievements are outstanding.

In addition, Dengkang Dental Technology R&D Center is equipped with a professional R&D team, with more than 20 doctors, overseas innovative talents, and provincial and ministerial innovative talents. The R&D personnel specialize in many fields such as pharmacy, chemistry, biology, materials, electronics and information. Dengkang Dental also pays attention to cooperation with external academic and research institutions. It has established a Haizhi workstation with Professor Wang Wen of Queen Mary University of London and Academician Wang Wen of the Royal Academy of Engineering; 15 industry-university-research-medicine cooperation projects have been carried out by universities and research institutes such as the Stomatological Hospital Affiliated to Chongqing Medical University.

Relying on the above multi-dimensional advantages, Dengkang Dental has a relatively high comprehensive gross profit margin in the industry. According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, Dengkang Dental’s comprehensive gross profit margin is 42.26%, 41.71% and 42.1%, respectively, higher than comparable companies The mean values ​​are 36.16%, 36.37%, and 36.94%.

Comprehensive layout of oral health industry, strong sustainable development

Taking advantage of its own market influence, Dengkang Dental continues to develop in the field of oral cleaning, laying a good foundation for the company’s continued growth in the future.

Among them, the market size of children’s products has grown rapidly in recent years. Dengkang Dental has effectively seized the market opportunity, actively developed and promoted children’s oral cleaning and care business, and launched the “Beilele” children’s care brand in 2014. Cultivate children’s teeth-brushing habits and popular children’s IP, and obtain good sales performance and unanimous approval from customers and consumers.

According to Nielsen retail research data, in 2021, the retail sales of “Beilele” children’s toothpaste and toothbrush will increase by 27.54% and 65.56% respectively compared with 2020, leading the industry in growth rate. In 2021, the offline retail market share of Dengkang oral children’s toothpaste will be 7.15%, ranking fifth in the industry; the offline retail market share of children’s toothbrushes will be 5.66%, ranking third in the industry, demonstrating the strong development potential and market competitiveness of its children’s category .

Dengkang Dental is also actively expanding the new track of oral care products, focusing on the development of electric oral care products market expansion. It has successively launched electric oral products such as “Dengkang”, “Lengsuanling” and “Beilele” electric toothbrush and tooth rinser, providing consumers with more oral care choices.

At the same time, Dengkang Dental has gradually enriched the sub-categories of tooth desensitizers, oral antibacterial creams, oral antibacterial care solutions, dental floss sticks, orthodontic toothbrushes, orthodontic retainer cleaning tablets, etc., from basic oral care to oral care. The extension of fields such as medical treatment and oral beauty has laid a solid foundation for comprehensive entry into the oral health industry.

The development of categories needs to be technology-based and market-oriented. Dengkang Dental has always adhered to the product research and development mechanism of “production generation, research and development generation, and reserve generation”, grasping the trend of consumption upgrading and the development opportunities of the oral health industry, continuously improving the market position and leading advantages of oral care products, and making the adult foundation bigger and stronger Market size of oral care, children’s basic oral care, electric oral care and other products. By accelerating the transformation of scientific and technological innovation achievements, accelerating product iteration optimization, creating a new matrix of high-end, high value-added products, and striving to provide the market with innovative, differentiated, and intelligent new dental products, to achieve new circles, new tracks, and new categories. breakthrough.

In the new circle of the anti-sensitivity market, Dengkang Dental has increased its research on people with severe tooth sensitivity, strengthened the application and development of specialization and new technologies, and launched anti-sensitivity silicon toothpaste, anti-sensitivity gel, and anti-sensitivity toothpaste based on bioremediation technology. New products in the form of foam, etc., continue to iterate and enrich the new matrix of anti-sensitive products; in the new track of smart oral cavity, increase continuous investment in core electronic components such as AI chips, brushless motors, rechargeable lithium batteries and circuit boards, and create Digital intelligent oral series products; in the new category of oral medical care and beauty, around the fields of tooth desensitization, orthodontics, plastic surgery and other fields, the layout of dental desensitization paste, mouth ulcer gargle and other oral medical equipment products, actively cultivate and expand medical grade oral cavity The new industry of biomaterials.

