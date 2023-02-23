Home Business ‘Denim’ is the absolute star of John Richmond’s fashion show at MFW
‘Denim’ is the absolute star of John Richmond’s fashion show at MFW

MFW, John Richmond is back on the catwalk presenting a new declination of ‘Denim’ making it the absolute star of the collection

Cut, mended, fixedare Nylon seta e Jersey we are talking about the many declensions of the ‘Denim‘ according to the stylist John Richmondwhich we see today (February 23) parading on the catwalk at second day of Milan Fashion Week. L’rock imprint of the designer returns to leave its mark in the Milanese capital, the fashion show takes place at one of the symbolic places of Milan, at the Dazi, in Porta Sempione, considered in the Middle Ages or perhaps already in Roman times one of the openings obtained within the city wall perimeter. All of this could mirror the entry of Richmond in ‘gateway’ to enter the new Millennium, reinterpreting an era that has come back up-to-date with the entry of the new frontiers of Web3.

MFW, John Richmond’s show between avant-gardes and modernity

The guests at the entrance they will be greeted by a large animal, almost dreamlike, which symbolizes modernity and the avant-garde. The dream sceneryready to surprise: le lights will be in Denim blue with the intention of disorienting the audience as much as possible, simply to be in line with the spirit ever of the Maison: DISORDER, DESTROYED and DISORIENTED. The lights and fabrics will leave the possibility of creating to the imagination by discovering new shapes and sensations. Denim as fabric, light, color and shape.

The Concept which is under the artistic direction of Arch. Fabio Marano and his design studio FAMA Architecture & More with the collaboration of Marco Chiodo and Alessia Piccirillo (ARAV group), will focus on using the existing reality as a starting point, leaving an important sign that is not definitive. An appointment not to be missed for visitors, given that only visionaries think big, dream of new spaces, imagine and transform with signs.

