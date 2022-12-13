Two Danish bioscience companies, Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, have agreed to merge in what will be the largest ever merger in the country.

The merger, announced in a joint statement on Monday, will see the dissolution of Chr. Hansen and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The new group will have annual revenues of approximately 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) , the companies said. Chr. Hansen develops ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, while Novozymes bills itself as the world‘s largest supplier of enzymatic and microbial technologies.

Ester Baiget, Chief Executive Officer of Novozymes, and Lars Green, Chief Financial Officer, will continue in their positions. Novo Holdings, the largest shareholder of both Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, said the two companies are a “perfect match,” saying it will vote in favor of the merger at the upcoming extraordinary general meetings of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, which will be held in the first half of 2023. After the completion of the merger, the free shareholders of Novozymes will collectively own 44% of the total share capital of the combined group, the free shareholders of Chr. Hansen 34% and Novo Holdings 22%. The companies said they expect the new group to post organic revenue growth of 6-8% through 2025.