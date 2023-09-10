Dennis Schröder, Wagner & Co: This is how much the basketball stars earn

World Champion. picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Stickel

The German team has done it: They have become world champions in basketball!

The final of the World Cup, which was held in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, took place on Sunday.

Here you can see where the top German stars play – and what salary they get.

Germany is basketball world champion! The team led by NBA star Dennis Schröder defeated Serbia in the final with 83:77 (47:47) and thus celebrated the greatest success ever for a German national basketball team.

30 years after winning the European Championship in their own country, national coach Gordon Herbert’s selection crowned an impressive tournament without defeat. The best German thrower in front of 12,022 spectators was Schröder with 28 points.

Here you can find the top earners of the German team:

Dennis Schröder: Twelve million euros per year

Dennis Schröder (r.) during the quarter-final game against Latvia at this year’s World Cup. Yong Teck Lim/Staff/Getty Images

Captain Dennis Schröder is, according to “Sports show“One of the team’s two best players. In the summer he moved from the LA Lakers to the Toronto Raptors. Loud “ESPNHe has signed a two-year contract in Canada for which he will receive 26 million US dollars (around 24.5 million euros). His annual salary is thus 13 million dollars (around twelve million euros).

Daniel Theis: 8.5 million euros per year

Daniel Theis in the game against Slovenia at this year’s World Cup. picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency | Zhang Xiaoyu

Theis, 31, has been playing for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA since last year. He has the highest salary after captain Dennis Schröder: $9.1 million (approx 8.5 million euros).

Moritz Wagner: 7.15 million euros per year

Moritz Wagner during a game at New York’s Madison Square Garden, 2021. Elsa / Staff / Getty Images

Like his brother Franz, Moritz Wagner plays for Orlando Magic. According to “Hoops Hype”, he gets a salary of eight million dollars there (around 7.5 million euros) per year.

Franz Wagner: 5.15 million euros per year

Franz Wagner plays for the Orlando Magic in the NBA. DeFodi Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Franz Wagner plays for Orlando Magic. He is currently in a rookie contract there that is worth $22 million (around €20.6 million) and runs for four years, writes „Sports Illustrated“. These are converted 5.15 million euros per year.

