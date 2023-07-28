Denny’s Opens Largest Restaurant in Puerto Rico’s Prados del Sur Shopping Center

Marpor Puerto Rico, the company that holds the rights to the Denny’s franchise in Puerto Rico, has recently opened its 16th restaurant on the island. Located in the Prados del Sur shopping center in Santa Isabel, this new Denny’s restaurant is the largest one in Puerto Rico, covering an area of 5,000 square feet. The establishment was built with an investment of over $2 million.

Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the new Denny’s in Prados del Sur follows the tradition of the franchise, which originally set itself apart by offering round-the-clock service at all its locations. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some Denny’s outlets have had to adjust their operating hours. Currently, most establishments are open 24 hours on weekends, but not during weekdays.

Denny’s in Prados del Sur can accommodate 165 diners and also offers parking facilities for electric cars, allowing customers to recharge their vehicles while enjoying their meals. The restaurant has created about a hundred direct jobs and is still in the process of recruiting additional staff.

On the menu, Denny’s offers a variety of popular items, such as the famous Super Slams, hot or cold coffee, pancakes, milkshakes, and a full liquor bar. Lunch specials are available for $9.49, and the restaurant also features dishes like thick layered lasagna, Mac’n Brisket, and Mac’n Cheese.

Aside from the new location in Santa Isabel, there are 15 other Denny’s restaurants in various locations across Puerto Rico, including Aguadilla, Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Dorado, Plaza Escorial in Carolina, Hato Rey, Isla Verde, Mayagüez, Ponce, Río Piedras, and Guaynabo. This includes two branches in San Juan, with one of them opening on Loiza Street just last year.

The story of Denny’s began in California in 1953 when it started as a 24-hour coffee and donut business called Danny’s Donuts. Over time, the concept evolved, expanding the menu to include sandwiches and other entrees and eventually phasing out the donuts. In 1959, the brand changed its name to Denny’s. Today, Denny’s has grown into a global chain with over 1,500 restaurants in countries such as the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Canada. The majority of Denny’s restaurants, approximately 96%, operate under the franchise model.

With the inauguration of its largest restaurant in Puerto Rico, Denny’s seeks to maintain its reputation for providing delicious food and excellent service to both locals and visitors on the island.

