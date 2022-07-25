Home Business Deoxidizer leakage caused pregnant women to eat by mistake?Three Squirrels Emergency Response: Unable to Contact Consumers, Willing to Bear All Costs and Related Responsibilities | Daily Economic News
Deoxidizer leakage caused pregnant women to eat by mistake?Three Squirrels Emergency Response: Unable to Contact Consumers, Willing to Bear All Costs and Related Responsibilities | Daily Economic News

On July 25, the topic #Three squirrels deoxidizer leaked causing pregnant women to eat by mistake# was on the hot search on Weibo.

On July 25, a consumer posted a video saying that the packaging of the deoxidizer in our daily nut products was damaged, and the company contacted the consumer immediately.

Judging from the pictures in the video, the reason for the damage of the deoxidizer is that the photoelectric eye shifts during the delivery process and caused the miscutting. The company will follow up with suppliers to adjust the layout and re-confirm the position of the photoelectric eye in the design.

The main components of this deoxidizer are iron powder, silicon dioxide, activated carbon, water, edible salt, etc.

As of 15:00 on July 25th,The company has been trying to reach out to consumers and has yet to do so.We are very concerned about the health of consumers and are willing to actively cooperate with consumers’ families to conduct health checks.and bear all costs and related responsibilities.

The daily economic news is integrated from the three squirrels Weibo

Source of cover image: Visual China-VCG111320167560


