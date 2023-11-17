Department of Consumer Affairs advises consumers to check turkey labels for correct weight ahead of Thanksgiving dinner

Consumers Warned to Check Turkey Labels for Correct Weight Ahead of Thanksgiving

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) is advising consumers purchasing turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner to ensure that the product has a single label and marks the correct weight. In anticipation of the upcoming holiday, agency inspectors have begun visiting businesses to verify that they comply with required regulations and laws, specifically focusing on ensuring that the turkeys for sale weigh the pounds stated on the label.

During a recent visit to the Econo supermarket on Campo Rico Avenue in Carolina, inspectors noticed that the turkeys had two labels with different weights and prices. Christopher Domenech, a public relations officer for the agency, explained that one label displayed the weight of the turkey alone, while the other included the weight of the turkey along with the packaging. “The price is established according to the weight of the product, without the packaging. In this case, it is the weight of the turkey and cannot include tare,” Domenech said.

Upon discovering this issue, DACO inspectors promptly ordered the tags to be removed from the turkeys and asked the store staff to weigh the turkeys again and place the correct weight tag.

Eduardo Marxuach, president of Econo Supermarkets, explained that the turkeys they bought arrived with a “sticker” from the manufacturer, displaying the “gross” weight of the turkey, which included the weight of the plastic, thread, and ice in the packaging. Marxuach indicated that in Puerto Rico, “the defect must be subtracted,” and that calculation is validated by the DACO. As a result, Econo de Campo Rico marked the price of the turkeys with the net weight, but left the manufacturer’s label on the product. The DACO requested that they place their label above the manufacturer’s label to avoid consumer confusion.

While a similar issue occurred at the Econo de Altamira supermarket in Guaynabo in 2021, the agency did not fine Econo de Campo Rico this time, as the company agreed to correct the error at the time.

Since November 13, DACO inspectors have visited 22 supermarkets in the agency’s five regions and have not issued any fines. Inspections related to the sale of turkeys will continue until next Wednesday. Domenech mentioned that there is currently no shortage of turkeys, with supermarkets offering a greater variety of sizes and lower prices compared to last year.

Share this: Facebook

X

