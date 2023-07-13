Department of Housing Launches Solar Incentive Program to Assist Middle-Class Citizens in Acquiring Renewable Energy Systems

Title: Department of Housing Launches Solar Incentive Program to Assist Middle-Class Citizens

Subtitle: $100 Million Federal Funds Allocated to Benefit 6,000 Families

The Department of Housing has introduced the Solar Incentive program, aimed at supporting middle-class citizens in their pursuit of renewable energy systems. The initiative will provide a voucher covering 30% of the system’s cost, or up to $15,000.

William Rodríguez, the secretary of the agency, elaborated that the program will receive $100 million in federal funds through the CDBG-MIT program. They anticipate benefiting approximately 6,000 families with the aid.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Rodríguez stated that the program intends to reach the working class, who often miss out on certain benefits and incentives. He highlighted that income limits vary based on family size, starting at $84,000 for one person and increasing to $158,400 for eight people.

Interested individuals can request assistance by phone, through the program’s website, or by visiting program offices in various locations across Puerto Rico. Requests for support will be accepted starting from Thursday, August 10.

Applicants must present the necessary documentation during the 120-day submission period, verifying income, property ownership, US citizenship or eligible immigration status, and the single-family nature of the residence. To be eligible for the ticket on August 10, individuals must also present a signed contract with one of the 79 certified solar panel installation companies participating in the program.

Rodríguez emphasized that this contract requirement was the result of discussions with the solar energy industry. In June, El Nuevo Día reported on negative impacts on installer sales due to incentive programs for low-income households.

The secretary expressed hopes that the Solar Incentive program would not create further problems for the industry. According to Rodríguez, the available tickets are expected to sell out within half an hour, as was the case with previous programs. To ensure equal access, the number of tickets for each application mechanism has been segmented.

The Department of Housing aims to meet the demand and need for renewable energy systems, while ensuring a smooth application process. Rodríguez urged citizens who received a Nueva Energía voucher to complete their applications promptly, as the deadline is approaching.

So far, 2,599 individuals have submitted the necessary documents, while 781 have yet to complete the process.

