European stocks open modestly higher after yesterday’s break. In Milan, the Ftse Mib advanced by 0.2% to 24,890 points, with purchases in particular from Leonardo (+1.1%), Tenaris (+0.9%) and Intesa (+0.8%). On the other hand, Stellantis (-1.1%), Diasorin (-1.0%) and Nexi (-1.0%) fell.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread rose slightly to 202 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.33%.

December data on consumer prices in the eurozone will be published today, useful for the ECB to weigh the next moves on rates. Estimates indicate a slowdown in inflation to 9.5% on an annual basis, compared to the +10.1% recorded in November.

Wall Street closed lower yesterday, after ADP data on the private sector, better than expected, and the decline in jobless claims, which overall signal a still solid job market.

The job report released today was decisive, from which analysts expect a decrease in the number of new jobs, which would reduce the need to significantly raise interest rates further.

Currently, forecasts point to a spike above 5% in June, aided by comments from Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic that the central bank still has “a lot of work to do” to tame inflation. However, the St. Louis Fed president, James Bullard, who is no longer a voting member of the FOMC, said that the cost of money is approaching a sufficiently restrictive zone and that inflation expectations have decreased, partially reassuring the investors.

Euro/dollar exchange rate in the 1.053 area, oil stable after the recent declines with Brent at 78.6 dollars. Natural gas in Europe at 69.5 euros/MWh.