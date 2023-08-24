Departure from Erdogan course: Turkish central bank raises interest rate drastically

Under the new governor of the Turkish central bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, the key interest rate in Turkey was raised by 7.5 percentage points on Thursday. Mustafa Ciftci / Anadolu Agency via Picture Alliance

The Turkish National Bank has drastically increased key interest rates in the crisis-ridden country. It raised the key interest rate from 17.5 to 25 percent on Thursday.

The new head of the central bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, is thus continuing the change of course in the fight against high inflation and the decline of the lira. Up until the spring, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had insisted on countering inflation by lowering interest rates.

Turkey is in a severe financial crisis. Inflation is over 40 percent, the lira is one of the weakest currencies in the world this year.

After his narrow re-election in May, Erdogan promised a turn towards economic stability and filled key positions with experts. The US-trained bank manager Erkan became head of the central bank. Longtime finance minister Mehmet Şimşek, whom Erdogan replaced with his son-in-law in 2018, returned.

That is why the key interest rate in Turkey is rising

The central bank said it would “continue the monetary tightening process to embark on the path to declining inflation as quickly as possible, anchor inflation expectations and control the deterioration in price behavior”.

Current indicators pointed to a sustained rise in inflation. The strong domestic demand, cost pressure due to higher wages and the weak lira, ongoing inflation in services and tax increases are the main drivers. The central bank had raised its forecast for inflation to more than 50 percent by the end of the year. She assumes that “disinflation will occur in 2024”.

The key interest rate is set in such a way that the inflation target of 5.0 percent can be reached in the medium term. If necessary, the central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy step by step in a timely manner until there is a significant improvement in the inflation outlook.

The central bank is also trying to phase out a mechanism designed to encourage Turkish investors to put their money in lira rather than foreign currencies. The state assumed the exchange rate risk for such lira accounts. More than a quarter of all investments in Turkey are now invested under this mechanism. The costs for the state amount to the equivalent of many billions of euros.

