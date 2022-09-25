Electrification has changed the pattern of the global automobile industry, and electrification and intelligence are becoming the new driving force for the development of the automobile industry. How to build a competitive world-class automobile industry cluster under the new industrial pattern?

On September 23, the China New Energy Vehicle Development High-level Forum was held in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone. More than 100 guests, including academicians and experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the heads of well-known enterprises in the automotive industry chain, focused on the theme of “building a new pattern and creating a new ecology” to study and judge technology. Innovate the direction, gain insight into the trend of industrial transformation, and explore the path and strategy of building a powerful automobile country.

Following the successful holding of the China Automotive Supply Chain Summit, the China Automotive Blue Book Forum and other events, the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, which is “changing lanes and accelerating” on the new track for new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, once again held a grand event for the Chinese automotive industry.

Photography: Li Kui

Zhou Ji, Zhang Qingjie, Liu Jingnan, Ouyang Ming, academicians and experts of the two academies, Zhu Yanfeng, Lei Mingshan, Wang Chuanfu, Gao Le, Wen Zeyue, Chen Yudong, Liu Jiren and other well-known enterprise leaders attended the meeting to strengthen the chain, extend the chain, supplement the chain and consolidate the chain, and conspire together in Hubei The province will build a new path for a world-class automobile industry cluster.

Hubei is an important center of the national automobile industry. Green energy and intelligence keep pace with each other, and the industry and economy promote each other. It is taking advantage of the momentum to rise and accelerate to become an important pole of the national new energy automobile industry. The 12th Party Congress of Hubei Province proposed to focus on new energy and intelligent networked vehicles, to create a “Han Xiao Sui Xiang Ten” trillion-level automobile industry corridor, and to build a national automobile production capacity base.

In order to seize the important historical opportunity of the world‘s auto industry gathering in China and the national auto production capacity shifting to the central and western regions, and to promote the high-quality development of Hubei’s auto industry, Chen Qingtai, chairman of the China Electric Vehicle 100 Association, and Zhou Ji, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, took the lead and invited 17 Academicians and experts from various fields covering intelligent manufacturing, automobiles, hydrogen energy, new materials, power batteries, industrial innovation, artificial intelligence, etc., established the Hubei Province New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Expert Advisory Committee to help the development of Hubei Province’s automobile industry Pulse diagnosis. On the same day, the Hubei Province New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Expert Advisory Committee was inaugurated.

Photography: Li Kui

“my country’s new energy vehicles are moving from the market cultivation period to the market-oriented development stage, from the dual-driven policy and market drive to the new development stage of market-driven development.” Chen Qingtai, chairman of the China Electric Vehicle 100 Association, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum Shi said that the automotive revolution driven by electrification and intelligence is a magnificent industrial revolution, which will eventually realize the coordinated integration of smart cars, smart energy, smart transportation, and smart cities. Collaborate and innovate, solve the problem of “stuck neck” in core technology, reconstruct the industrial chain and supply chain, and make joint efforts to make steady progress with the goal of realizing a powerful automobile country.

“Dongfeng will adhere to open cooperation, continuously expand the ‘circle of friends’ in the new energy business, carry out industry cooperation, cross-border cooperation, ecosystem cooperation and government-enterprise cooperation, deepen strategic cooperation with leading new energy key components companies, and promote supply chain security. Controllable.” Zhu Yanfeng, chairman and secretary of the party committee of Dongfeng, said in a keynote speech that Dongfeng is one of the earliest companies in the industry to systematically plan and strategically promote the development of new energy vehicles. Dongfeng insists on transformation and upgrading, launched the Dongfeng high-end new energy Lantu brand, released the luxury electric off-road warrior brand, insisted on innovation-driven, and strived to control the core technology and core resources. At present, Dongfeng’s three-electric system integration and assembly and key technology manufacturing have been The layout was completed and industrialized.

Carrying Wuhan’s “car dream”, Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone was built and prospered because of cars. It has been under construction for 31 years, and has realized the “triple jump” from “one car”, “one enterprise” to “one industrial cluster” ”, which gathers three-quarters of the entire vehicle enterprises and one-half of the parts and components enterprises in the city, creating more than two-thirds of the city’s auto industry output value. “China Car Valley”.

At present, the territory of the automobile industry in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone continues to expand, and it has settled in 9 enterprises including Dongfeng Honda, Shenlong Automobile, Dongfeng Passenger Car, Lantu Automobile, Dongfeng Yunfeng, Mengshi Technology, Lotus, Xiaopeng Automobile, and Wuhan Kaiwo. Automobile enterprises, 13 vehicle factories (including 6 new energy factories), and more than 500 parts and components enterprises. In 2021, the output value of the auto industry in the region will be more than 240 billion yuan, and it can produce more than 50 types of vehicles, with a total vehicle output of 94.3%. Ten thousand vehicles accounted for 67.7% of the city, 45% of the province, and 3.6% of the country.

“The trend of electrification and intelligence is accelerating the reconstruction of the global auto industry structure. It is estimated that by 2035, China‘s new energy vehicle market will still have 6 to 8 times the growth space. Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone will seize the “Golden Ten” of the new energy vehicle market. In the five-year window period, we will make every effort to create a new highland for innovation and development of the next-generation automobile industry.” Liu Ziqing, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Working Committee of Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, said that he will more accurately grasp the direction of technological change and the trend of industrial change, and build front-end, cutting-edge, The high-end new energy and intelligent networked automobile industry develops a new ecology, aiming to achieve the goal of “two million”, to promote the production capacity of the automobile industry, and to take the opportunity of the “double intelligence” pilot as an opportunity to build a “double intelligence” benchmark around Junshan New City Cities, apply for national high-tech industrial parks around the intelligent network connection and electric vehicle industrial park, introduce and cultivate new energy and intelligent network connected vehicle industry projects, focus on supply chain security, focus on new energy vehicle industry chain, focus on “stuck neck” technology, Focus on the automotive service field, and promote the automotive industry to supplement the chain, strengthen the chain and extend the chain.

(China Daily Hubei reporter station)

[Editor in charge: Shu Liang]