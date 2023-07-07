Home » Deposit account, which is the best one to invest in as interest rates rise
Deposit account, which is the best one to invest in as interest rates rise

Deposit account, which is the best one to invest in as interest rates rise

MILAN. With the rise in ECB rates, investing in a deposit account is increasingly convenient. The confirmation comes from the survey by the ComparaConti.it Observatory which highlighted a significant increase in returns: with long-term investments it is possible to exploit a gross rate of up to 4.75% while the free deposit, i.e. not restricted, arrives right now at 2.8%. The net gain grows both compared to last year (up to +416%) and compared to the beginning of 2023 (up to +32%).

There are also innovations in the sector: today there are also various “traditional” banks supporting the diffusion of the deposit account, which have enriched their offer with this type of investment, without however proposing particularly competitive conditions.

The proposals especially appeal to families. The deposit account is increasingly an investment tool capable of combining convenience and security. The return guaranteed by the proposals of Italian institutions is constantly growing and investments continue to be able to count on the guarantee of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund which covers savers up to 100,000 euros.

The evolution of the sector is captured by the new survey by the ComparaConti.it Observatory.

In the wake of the growing number of deposit account investment solutions on the market, with many “traditional” banks now including products of this type in their offer, the study analyzed the evolution of the net income available to savers with a double comparison. Compared to last year, in fact, the Deposit Account guarantees the possibility of exploiting a gross rate higher by as much as 2.4 percentage points.

The growth in the convenience of the deposit account is also particularly significant in comparison with the beginning of 2023. Compared to last February’s surveys, in fact, today it is possible to access a higher gross rate of up to 0.7 points (considering an 18-month investment). Furthermore, to maximize earnings, it is now possible to focus on long-term investments (up to 60 months) to obtain an interest rate of up to 4.75%.

The growth in the gross rate (up to +2.4 pp) translates into a substantial increase in the net income (calculated as the difference between the net interest guaranteed by the investment and the stamp duty, when not charged to the bank). The data collected confirms an increase of up to +416% in the net income for those who invest in the deposit account compared with last year’s data.

Also noteworthy is a sharp drop in the minimum deposit required to start investing and an increase in the percentage of accounts that can be repaid. The timescales for crediting interest are also reduced. All these elements confirm the willingness of the banks to encourage investments in the deposit account, making this product more accessible and flexible, even for small savers.

Convenience increases: the comparison with the beginning of 2023
The comparison between the proposals available in February 2023 and the proposals in June 2023 is also very interesting. As evident from the data shown in Table 2, in fact, the Deposit Account continues to record an increase in yield. The gross rate and net return on investment have grown significantly over the past few months.

This is especially true for 12- and 18-month investments which register a very similar increase in net income (31% and 32% respectively. Also in this comparison there is a clear decrease in the minimum deposit required for the investment, with the clear intention to make the deposit account more and more accessible.

A good time to invest thanks to interest rates up to 4.75%
The Observatory’s analysis confirms that, at this moment, choosing to invest in a deposit account is a particularly convenient solution, both for short- and medium-term investments and for long-term solutions that can guarantee an even greater return. In fact, the data collected by the study confirms that today a 60-month deposit account can guarantee a gross interest rate of up to 4.75% and an overall net profit of approximately 3,318 euros for an investment of 20,000 euros.

Furthermore, to access a good yield, it is not necessary to invest in an escrow and non-releasable account. At the moment, in fact, even the free deposit account is a convenient investment solution with the possibility of exploiting a gross rate of up to 2.8%, recording, for a 60-month deposit, a net gain of around 1,874 euros (again considering an investment of 20,000 euros).

